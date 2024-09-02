The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Good Times

50 years after its original run, the Norman Lear-produced sitcom "Good Times" is more than just "Dy-no-mite!" It's a spinoff within a spinoff and a classic Black family sitcom that inspired controversy as well as laughter. Like many beloved shows from the '70s, "Good Times" made headlines for behind-the-scenes drama and cast disagreements, but it also captivated audiences. (In its early days, according to Newsday, the show had 42 million viewers.)

Originally formulated as a spinoff of "Maude" (which was itself a spinoff of unlikely hit "All in the Family"), "Good Times" retconned its central characters and setting in favor of a new premise. Henry (John Amos) became James, the family got poorer, and the setting switched from New York to Chicago, where it took inspiration from the Cabrini-Green housing projects. Audiences still dug the new show, though by the time it signed off five years later, it had changed entirely: Amos and original star Esther Rolle had left, and the show's most one-dimensional character, J.J. (Jimmie Walker), had taken center stage. Some cast members would share their complicated feelings over these changes in interviews for years to come.

"Good Times" stars like Rolle, Ja'Net DuBois, Johnny Brown, and Ben Powers have passed away in the years since the show ended, but several key cast members are still with us and doing creative work to this day. One even went on to become one of the biggest pop stars in the world.