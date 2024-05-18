All In The Family's Sally Struthers Thought Show Would Be A One-Episode Wonder

Third time may not always be the charm, but it was for "All in the Family." Following a pair of failed pilots, Norman Lear's pioneering sitcom hit the airwaves on January 12, 1971. Fittingly titled "Meet the Bunkers," the show's first episode is a pretty typical outing for Archie Bunker (Carroll O'Connor) and his kin. It's basically plotless; Archie and his son-in-law Michael/Mike (Rob Reiner) squabble over religion and politics like it's their personal hobby; Archie's daughter Gloria (Sally Struthers) is equally irritated and on the verge of tears as she tries to keep the peace between the stubborn men in her life; Archie is deservedly (and hilariously) made to look like a clown for his bigotry; and the whole thing wraps up with some unguarded earnestness, illustrating why his loved ones even put up with Archie in the first place.

Like any TV pilot, the characters aren't done cooking yet. Archie's wife Edith (Jean Stapleton), in particular, is much sassier, making cracks about their honeymoon night and taking the piss out of Archie when he makes a big hullabaloo after gripping the wrong end of a coffee pot. Likewise, Mike and Gloria can barely be bothered to keep their hands off one another within Archie's field of vision (although it was Archie's response to their horniness that caused a ruckus behind-the-scenes). Most of all, though, there's a palpable sense of timidity to the proceedings. The show's cast and crew were going where no American sitcom had gone before, and they knew it. Despite being adapted from the largely-identical British hit "Till Death Us Do Part," there was a heavy fog of doubt looming over the pilot. Would viewers applaud or riot?

To hear Struthers tell it decades later, all concerned parties believed they had a one-episode wonder on their hands.