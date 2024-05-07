One Episode Of Bewitched Was Written By High Schoolers

In the "Bewitched" episode "Sisters at Heart" (December 24, 1970), the young Tabitha (Erin Murphy) brings home a new friend named Lisa (Venetta Rogers) to stay for a few days. Tabitha and Lisa have become very close very quickly, and refer to each other as sisters. Like with every episode of "Bewitched," Samantha (Elizabeth Montgomery) and Darrin (Dick Sargent) worry that the new social wrinkle in their lives will expose the fact that Samantha is an ancient, magic-practicing witch and that Tabitha also possesses eerie powers.

The drama of "Sisters at Heart," however, quickly extends past the show's usual shenanigans. A client of Darrin's, a bigoted toy manufacturer named Mr. Brockway (Parley Baer) swings by for a surprise in-home meeting. When he sees Lisa, he is outraged. Lisa is Black and Mr. Brockway, not having met Samantha, assumes that Darrin is married to a Black woman. Because he is evil, Mr. Brockway immediately wants Darrin removed from the account because of his assumed interracial marriage. Mr. Brockway exhibits a shocking amount of outright racism for a mainstream sitcom.

Tabitha, hearing that she and Lisa can't be sisters because their skin doesn't match, casts a spell to give herself black spots and give Lisa white spots. Samantha has to find a way to reverse the spell, confront Mr. Brockway, and force him to not be racist.

"Sisters at Heart" bore a unique writing credit: it was attributed to the students attending 5th Period English in Room 309 at Thomas Jefferson High School. It seems that the students of room 309 were taken to visit the set of "Bewitched" by their teacher, Marcella Saunders, because they were struggling with reading assignments. Perhaps, Saunders thought they would be more into storytelling if she taught it in a TV context.

It worked.