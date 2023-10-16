The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Bewitched

In its own way, Sol Saks' 1963 sitcom "Bewitched" was a subversive work. Inspired by movies like "I Married a Witch" (1942) and "Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?" (1957), "Bewitched" followed the everyday, quotidian, brightly-lit travails of a typical white suburban couple named Darrin Stephens (Dick York for the first five seasons, Dick Sargent for the last three) and Samantha (Elizabeth Montgomery).

The twist was that Samantha was a centuries-old witch, descended from a long line of magic-users. Endora (Agnes Moorehead), Samantha's colorful mother, would occasionally drop in, as would her father Maurice (Maurice Evans from "Planet of the Apes"), and uncle Arthur (legendary comedian Paul Lynde). The witches and warlocks on the show would often attempt to drive a wedge between Samantha and Darrin, but their love would prevail in the end.

Beginning in the show's third season, the Stephens had their first child, Tabitha (Erin Murphy and Diane Murphy). In the sixth season, they were joined by baby Adam (David Lawrence and Greg Lawrence).

Sadly, most of the original cast of "Bewitched" is no longer with us. Montgomery died of cancer in 1995, while York, an emphysema sufferer, passed in 1993. Sargent died of prostate cancer in 1994, and Agnes Moorehead died of uterine cancer in 1974. David White, who played Darrin's boss Larry, passed in 1990, and the two actresses who played Larry's wife Louise, Irene Vernon and Kasey Rogers, died in 1998 and 2006 respectively. Alice Pearce, who played Gladys, died in 1966 during production and was replaced by Sandra Gould, who died in 1999.

Likewise, George Tobias died in 1980, Maurice Evans in 1989, Paul Lynde in 1982, Marion Lorne in 1968, Alice Ghostley in 2007, Mabel Albertson in 1982, and Bernard Fox in 2016.

The only actors still alive are the Stephens children.