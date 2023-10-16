The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Bewitched
In its own way, Sol Saks' 1963 sitcom "Bewitched" was a subversive work. Inspired by movies like "I Married a Witch" (1942) and "Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?" (1957), "Bewitched" followed the everyday, quotidian, brightly-lit travails of a typical white suburban couple named Darrin Stephens (Dick York for the first five seasons, Dick Sargent for the last three) and Samantha (Elizabeth Montgomery).
The twist was that Samantha was a centuries-old witch, descended from a long line of magic-users. Endora (Agnes Moorehead), Samantha's colorful mother, would occasionally drop in, as would her father Maurice (Maurice Evans from "Planet of the Apes"), and uncle Arthur (legendary comedian Paul Lynde). The witches and warlocks on the show would often attempt to drive a wedge between Samantha and Darrin, but their love would prevail in the end.
Beginning in the show's third season, the Stephens had their first child, Tabitha (Erin Murphy and Diane Murphy). In the sixth season, they were joined by baby Adam (David Lawrence and Greg Lawrence).
Sadly, most of the original cast of "Bewitched" is no longer with us. Montgomery died of cancer in 1995, while York, an emphysema sufferer, passed in 1993. Sargent died of prostate cancer in 1994, and Agnes Moorehead died of uterine cancer in 1974. David White, who played Darrin's boss Larry, passed in 1990, and the two actresses who played Larry's wife Louise, Irene Vernon and Kasey Rogers, died in 1998 and 2006 respectively. Alice Pearce, who played Gladys, died in 1966 during production and was replaced by Sandra Gould, who died in 1999.
Likewise, George Tobias died in 1980, Maurice Evans in 1989, Paul Lynde in 1982, Marion Lorne in 1968, Alice Ghostley in 2007, Mabel Albertson in 1982, and Bernard Fox in 2016.
The only actors still alive are the Stephens children.
Erin Murphy
Erin Murphy played the young Tabitha, still a toddler when she began her stint on "Bewitched" in 1966. For her first year, Erin would split time playing Tabith with her fraternal twin sister Diane (who is also still alive), although the producers pivoted to casting just Erin after the two sisters began to grow up and look slightly different. Murphy appeared in 103 episodes of "Bewitched," lasting through to the show's end in 1972.
After "Bewitched," Murphy was still a child and started doing less and less acting in order to go to school. She was in an episode of "Lassie," and Gen-Xers might recognize her from one of the hundreds of TV commercials she appeared in. Murphy appeared in commercials since she was a baby, having helped hawk Borateem detergent with Ronald Reagan.
Murphy, more so than acting, took to the world of television and entrepreneurship incredibly well. As Murphy grew up she worked as a swimsuit model, as a casting director, as a makeup artist, and as a business owner. She appeared on numerous reality TV shows, hosted several TV shows, and regularly appeared in infomercials (which is not easy work). She even served as Virginia Madesen's stunt double.
Murphy has been very candid about her years on "Bewitched," occasionally appearing on TV or being interviewed for "Where Are They Now?" retrospectives to talk about her '60s co-stars and how everything was generally pleasant.
She currently has six children and lives in her dream home in Malibu. Also, she has an alpaca farm.
David and Greg Lawrence
The Stephens family had a second child in the sixth season of "Bewitched," and audiences met the baby Adam in the episode "...And Something Makes Four" (October 16, 1969). When Adam got a little older, he was played by credited actor David Lawrence, as well as his (uncredited) twin brother Greg. Lawrence, whose real name is David Mandel-Bloch, only appeared in 17 episodes. According to "Bewitched" fan sites and biographies on the Internet Movie Database, the Lawrence twins were hired because they had similar eyebrows to Elizabeth Montgomery. David and Greg, because they were so small, don't remember too much about "Bewitched," but did recall the episode wherein they had to fly across the screen. David and Greg were rigged up to a harness and lifted through the air, probably a lot of fun for a little kid.
After "Bewitched," however, the twins more or less retired from acting. Greg started going by Greg Mandel.
On a 1992 episode of the talk show "Vicki!" Greg and David revealed that they were adopted as babies and that their birth parents were famed actor Tony Curtis and a model named Peggy Potter. Curtis never said anything about an affair with Potter, nor did he make any claims to the boys' paternity. Curtis married six times and had six children. Greg and David were born in August of 1968 when Curtis had already divorced his second wife and married his third.
The Mandel brothers opened their own restaurant together, and still show up at pop culture conventions to talk about their early memories of "Bewitched."