Archie's First Line In All In The Family Caused Arguments Behind The Scenes

Norman Lear knew what he was getting into with "All in the Family." The late TV giant was warned from the outset that Americans (white, straight, conservative Americans, if we're being real) would revolt against a sitcom that talked about the hot political topics of the day and didn't try to sugarcoat the country's history of racism and using religion to justify its bigotry and hatreds towards those deemed "the other." Nor, for that matter, did his doubters buy into the concept that audiences wanted to see an honest reflection of how families behave in the comfort of their homes.

Hindsight being 20/20, it's worth noting that Lear's skeptics had valid reasons for believing what they did. Despite being based on the British comedy series "Till Death Us Do Part," there was nothing quite like "All in the Family" on the U.S. airwaves when it premiered in 1971 on CBS. American sitcom dads were upstanding, tolerant members of their community like Andy Taylor on "The Andy Griffith Show," not hypocrites who slandered others and justified their prejudices like "All in the Family" patriarch Archie Bunker (Carroll O'Connor). By the same token, you didn't see parents and their grown children quarreling like there's no tomorrow or doing basic things like using a toilet or alluding to sex through any means other than carefully disguised innuendo.

Speaking of the horizontal mambo: "All in the Family" announced its intentions in its first episode, "Meet the Bunkers," which saw Archie and his wife Edith (Jean Stapleton) coming home from church earlier than expected, only to find their daughter Gloria (Sally Struthers) and her husband Michael/Mike (Rob Reiner) — better known as "The Meathead" — getting frisky. Funnily enough, however, it was Archie's response to the situation that led to Lear butting heads with CBS.