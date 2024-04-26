The Reason All In The Family Killed Off Edith Bunker

In the middle of season 9 run of "All in the Family," word broke that Jean Stapleton did not want to continue on with the show. In an interview with the Detroit Free Press in 1979 (via MeTV), Stapleton revealed that she harbored no ill will toward the show or her cast members. She just decided that Edith's character had run its course. "Quit makes it sound as if I was leaving in anger or with something unfinished," Stapleton said. "It just isn't so. I love Edith. She changed my life. So far, by doing other things in the summer, I've kept my identity as an actress separate. But, I was afraid if I went on as Edith, I'd never lose her."

Now, "All in the Family" was faced with a crossroads. Would the show continue on without Edith, or come to an end? For his part, series creator Norman Lear wanted the show to end. But that's not how things shook out. Edith might've been saying goodbye, but Archie Bunker wasn't done with TV.