James Gunn Debunks Report That Wonder Woman Won't Appear In First 3 Years Of The DCU

Ah, the internet. Remember those impossibly idealistic days when humanity dreamed of how an interconnected web of data and information could help create a truly global community, where we all shared ideas and opinions in some sort of digital paradise? Well, fast forward a number of decades and that obviously hasn't come to pass ... but at least the content has been tremendous.

With the hiring of James Gunn to co-lead the new DC Universe, we've entered a brave new world where the Kevin Feige-like leader of an entire franchise also spends his days responding to random fans online and combatting rampant misinformation by clearing the air himself. In the latest instance, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Suicide Squad" director is setting the record straight about which heroes may or may not be involved in his and Safran's vision, as well as the actual timespan that they've sketched out ahead of time. Take it straight from Gunn himself, who recently tweeted in response to the Wonder Woman tidbit, "I hereby debunk it (only because it's not true)."

I hereby debunk it (only because it's not true). pic.twitter.com/tlKSaqxsE7 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 5, 2023

But that's not all. In another follow-up, the filmmaker was directly asked whether reports that controversial "The Flash" actor Ezra Miller would stay in the role were true, as well as to clarify the exact scope of their plans. While remaining hesitant to wade into the Miller-related waters, Gunn at least provided a timetable for their new slate of projects along with when we'll learn more about them. According to Gunn, "I don't know what's out there about Ezra but our slate is 8 to 10 years (but we will only be announcing some of it this month)."