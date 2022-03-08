Paramount+ Gained 27 Million Subscribers In 2021

It seems that all those "Star Trek" series and "Yellowstone" shows (yes, for those unaware, the dads of the world now have a shared universe all their own) on Paramount+ are doing the trick after all. The streamer gained 27 million subscribers in 2021, which was far more than any other streaming service added over that same period of time, per Antenna's Year in Streaming Report.

According to Antenna's data (via The Wrap), the streamer formerly known as CBS All Access often saw a major uptick in signups around the time of major cultural events in 2021. Most notably, the service added more than 750,000 subscribers on Sunday, February 7 alone, thanks to Super Bowl LV. It's also believed that Paramount+ benefitted from providing an ad-supported tier. In fact, all five of the streamers with ad-supported options on Antenna's charts (Paramount+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, and Discovery+) gained a significant number of subscribers in 2021.

Of course, these services are still far behind Netflix and Disney+ when it comes to their total number of subscribers worldwide. All the same, it would appear the House of Mouse is hoping to emulate their recent success, having only just announced its plan to introduce an ad-supported option for Disney+ in 2022.