The Fairly OddParents Live-Action Series Trailer Is Here To Kick Your Nostalgia Bone

In the trailer above, you'll see another character you'll remember from the animated series in Jorgen Von Strangle (played by Mark Gibbon, though he was voiced by Daran Norris in the animated series), the leader of Fairy World who makes Wanda and Cosmo clean his bathrooms, apparently. Imogen Cohen will play Zina Zacarias, a friend of Viv and Roy.

In the trailer, we get to see a few wishes go wrong. Viv wants to be taller, and she barely fits in her house. Roy wants solid gold pants, and falls over. He also turns his mom into a gold statue. Cosmo and Wanda certainly do spruce up Viv's new room though. The whole thing looks really cute.

This isn't the first time we've seen an older Timmy Turner. The role of a 23-year-old Timmy was played by Drake Bell in 2011's "A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner!" The original series was created by Butch Hartman for Nickelodeon.

"The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder" will have 13 episodes with Christopher J. Nowak ("Danger Force") serving as showrunner. I did notice another character from the animated series, Nate Buxaplenty, on IMDB, played by Liam Kyle. He's likely the son of the character Remy Buxaplenty whose fairy godparent was Juandissimo Magnifico.

"The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder" will begin streaming on March 31, 2022, exclusively on Paramount+.