The Halo TV Show Will Reveal Master Chief's Face For The First Time

Naturally, people are going to be of two minds about this. The producers of "Halo" know it and they acknowledge it. The other thing to consider is that this is a big-budget TV show and not a video game. They are inherently different art forms, and it is tough to imagine going through at least two seasons of a show (given that Paramount+ renewed it already) without seeing the main character's face. Heck, even "The Mandalorian" bailed on Din's religion to show us his face multiple times in that show. This was probably always going to be part of the equation. Now, it comes down to execution.

Steven Kane, Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Otto Bathurst, Toby Leslie, Kyle Killen, Scott Pennington, Wolfkill, Frank O'Connor, and Bonnie Ross are producing the show, which is described somewhat vaguely as "dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant" and promising to "weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future."

The cast also includes Natascha McElhone ("Californication"), Bokeem Woodbine ("Fargo"), Shabana Azmi ("Fire"), Natasha Culzac ("The Witcher"), Olive Gray ("Half Moon Investigations"), Yerin Ha ("Reef Break"), Bentley Kalu ("Avengers: Age of Ultron"), Kate Kennedy ("Catastrophe"), Charlie Murphy ("Peaky Blinders") and Danny Sapani ("Penny Dreadful"). Also joining the cast as original characters are Ryan McParland ("6Degrees"), Burn Gorman ("The Expanse"), and Fiona O'Shaughnessy ("Nina Forever"), with franchise stalwart Jen Taylor reprising her longtime voice acting role as Cortana. It's also worth noting that David Wiener ("Homecoming," "The Killing") will be taking over as showrunner for the show's second season.

"Halo" is set to premiere on Paramount+ on March 24, 2022.