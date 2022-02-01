Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Poster Shows Off, Well, A Strange New World

The next phase of "Star Trek" is almost upon us ... and it's a somewhat familiar one. Almost every era in the history of the "Trek" franchise is accounted for at this point throughout the various shows and movies, even accounting for the divergent timeline created by the J.J. Abrams' and Justin Lin reboot/prequel/side-quel(?) movies. However, one interesting period within the original timeline has mostly flown under the radar to this point. Of course, fans are well aware that "The Original Series" kicked off the franchise by exploring the many adventures of Spock (Leonard Nimoy), Captain Kirk (William Shatner), and the rest of their legendary crew while embarking on their five-year mission into the deepest reaches of space. But even that show could've turned out very differently, had the original pilot featuring a very different captain not been scrapped and reworked into a later episode of "The Original Series."

That pilot featured a certain Christopher Pike as the Captain of the USS Enterprise and as the lead of the episode, along with Spock as his ever-reliable science officer. The scene-stealing introductions of Anson Mount's Pike, Ethan Peck's younger Spock, and Rebecca Romijn's Number One/Una Chin-Riley (whose name was finally revealed for the very first time) in the second season of "Star Trek: Discovery" immediately drove fans wild and they made calls for a spin-off series of their very own, giving viewers a never-before-seen look at a previously unexplored period in franchise history. Though invested fans know how Pike's adventures ultimately end, we've never actually witnessed the majority of the missions he and his crew experienced while on a deep-space mission of their own. That changes with the imminent premiere of the perfectly-titled "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," which promises to serve as a throwback to the kinds of episodic exploits that Kirk and his crew would make famous.

After months and months of waiting, we now have our official first look at "Strange New Worlds" in the form of a brand-new teaser poster. Check it out below.