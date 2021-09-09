Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Teaser Reveals New Cast, Discovery And Prodigy Set New Dates

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is a spin-off of "Discovery," set before "The Original Series" on the same starship. As noted by Variety, it's the first "Trek" series housed aboard the USS Enterprise since the eponymous "Enterprise" went off the air in 2005.

Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, and Rebecca Romijn will reprise their roles from "Discovery" as Captain Pike, Mr. Spock, and Number One, respectively. These characters all appeared in the '60s pilot for "The Original Series," with the Pike character subsequently being jettisoned in favor of Captain Kirk, and with Leonard Nimoy and creator Gene Roddenberry's wife, Majel Barrett, playing Spock and Number One, respectively.

After 55 years, Number One finally has a name: it's Una Chin-Riley, according to Variety. The other big news is the announcement of several more returning characters from "The Original Series." In addition to Pike, Spock, and Number One, there's also Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Dr. Christine Chapel (Jess Bush), and the medical officer, Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun). There's a new character, too, named La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong). Her last name should be familiar to "The Wrath of Khan" fans; it obviously boasts major implications. We'll have another post up soon digging into these characters and their histories, so be on the lookout for that.