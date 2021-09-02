Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Is Bringing Back The Borg Queen

Resistance is futile. The Borg Queen will be assimilated into season 2 of "Star Trek: Picard." Annie Wersching will take over the role, joining "Picard" when the series beams back onto Paramount+ in 2022.

Deadline reports that Wersching will join the cast, not as a guest star, but as a recurring character in season 2. She's no stranger to streaming dramas, having played notable roles in "Bosch" on Amazon Prime and Marvel's "Runaways" on Hulu.

As faithful viewers (or even just entertainment news readers) should know, the Queen isn't the only Borg woman from "Star Trek: Voyager" to appear on "Picard." The trailer for season 2 also showed Jeri Ryan, who will return as a de-Borged Seven of Nine.

There's also a fellow named Q (John De Lancie). We got our first glimpse at him in that trailer, and with this news of the Borg Queen's return, season 2 is shaping up to be a reunion on multiple fronts.

This will be our third contact, at least, with the Borg Queen. The earliest official teaser for "Star Trek: Picard" season 2 explained, "The true final frontier is time," so time travel may be involved here, just as it was when the Borg Queen made her debut back in 1996 in "Star Trek: First Contact."