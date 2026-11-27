With James Gunn and Peter Safran "stepping down" as DC Studios co-heads, DC's cinematic future has never been more uncertain. Their departure came in the wake of Paramount and Warner Bros merging under the Skydance banner, and big changes are now in the offing as CEO David Ellison prepares to reinvent DC yet again.

The 2020s have not been all that kind to DC's cinematic efforts. After a solid start to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) with 2013's "Man of Steel," things slowly went off the rails, resulting in a sorry state of affairs in 2023 when the so-called Snyderverse delivered back-to-back flops that ultimately caused the entire enterprise to implode.

Fans gained renewed hope when Gunn and Safran were appointed co-heads of the newly-formed DC Studios in 2022. The pair were supposed to be franchise saviors, rebooting DC and revitalizing its popularity among the masses. Unfortunately, while their vision of a DC Universe that spanned movies and TV got off to a decent enough start with Gunn's 2025 crowd-pleaser "Superman," chapter one of the DC Universe, titled "Gods and Monsters," has thus far failed to deliver any massive hits. Now, Ellison and his cohorts are faced with having to once again relaunch the DC franchise, and you can bet things are going to look a lot different.

For now, it remains unclear exactly what Ellison and co. have in-store beyond installing new leadership and taking a long hard look at recent failures. But 2027 will undoubtedly bring major new developments and it's not hard to guess what they might be. Here's everything we can expect for the DC Universe in 2027.