Big Changes Are Coming To The DC Universe In 2027
With James Gunn and Peter Safran "stepping down" as DC Studios co-heads, DC's cinematic future has never been more uncertain. Their departure came in the wake of Paramount and Warner Bros merging under the Skydance banner, and big changes are now in the offing as CEO David Ellison prepares to reinvent DC yet again.
The 2020s have not been all that kind to DC's cinematic efforts. After a solid start to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) with 2013's "Man of Steel," things slowly went off the rails, resulting in a sorry state of affairs in 2023 when the so-called Snyderverse delivered back-to-back flops that ultimately caused the entire enterprise to implode.
Fans gained renewed hope when Gunn and Safran were appointed co-heads of the newly-formed DC Studios in 2022. The pair were supposed to be franchise saviors, rebooting DC and revitalizing its popularity among the masses. Unfortunately, while their vision of a DC Universe that spanned movies and TV got off to a decent enough start with Gunn's 2025 crowd-pleaser "Superman," chapter one of the DC Universe, titled "Gods and Monsters," has thus far failed to deliver any massive hits. Now, Ellison and his cohorts are faced with having to once again relaunch the DC franchise, and you can bet things are going to look a lot different.
For now, it remains unclear exactly what Ellison and co. have in-store beyond installing new leadership and taking a long hard look at recent failures. But 2027 will undoubtedly bring major new developments and it's not hard to guess what they might be. Here's everything we can expect for the DC Universe in 2027.
A new direction under a new DC Studios president
James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC departure isn't just about installing fresh leadership. Skydance CEO David Ellison reportedly wants to dismantle Gunn's universe entirely, marking what will almost certainly be the premature end of the Gods and Monsters chapter. Meanwhile, Ellison has installed a new president and chief creative officer of DC Studios as of December 1, 2026: Jeremy Latcham.
Who is Jeremy Latcham? He's a former Marvel Studios producer with a predilection for broad, family-friendly entertainment — so the opposite of a "Creature Commandos" series, animated movies based on two different Robins, and box office flops like "Supergirl." But it's not entirely clear how easy it will be for Ellison and Latcham to deconstruct Gunn's DC project. Dozens of projects are in production or early development, and in order to start from scratch, the new leadership would have to cancel all of them.
That's obviously not going to happen. We already know Gunn is sticking around to finish his "Superman" sequel "Man of Tomorrow," which is currently set for release on July 9, 2027. Meanwhile, Deadline has listed all the DC Universe projects currently in some stage of production and there's more than you'd think. Still, while it remains to be seen how Ellison and Latcham approach this, you can bet 2027 will bring several cancellations and likely several pivots, a là what happened to "Lanterns" when Gunn and Safran brought in Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King to replace Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Seth Grahame-Smith as lead creatives.
For now, Latcham has a big to-do list that includes scanning the existing projects already in production and deciding which ones can be jettisoned and which can't. We'll almost certainly hear news on that front next year.
We could see more collaboration between the DC movies and comics divisions
One of Marvel Comics' best modern writers, "Secret Wars" author Jonatham Hickman, is a secret Marvel Cinematic Universe consultant, but things haven't quite worked that way on the DC side. A report from Bleeding Cool claimed that president, publisher, and chief creative officer of DC Comics, Jim Lee, had felt frozen out by James Gunn and Peter Safran, suggesting he had little to no input into plans for their DC Universe.
Now, however, news has emerged which bodes well for Lee's involvement in the cinematic side of DC going forward. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Skydance has made some major organizational changes that include bringing DC Comics under Skydance's products and publishing team. That means Lee — alongside executive vice president and general manager of DC Comics, Anne DePies — now reports to the head of that division, Josh Silverman. As THR notes, "DC Comics is an incubator for the characters and storylines that ultimately end up on screen," and Lee now conceivably has more of an opportunity to get involved in the DC Studios side of things.
In a memo to staff, acquired by THR, Silverman told employees Lee and DePies would continue "shaping the future of [DC's] iconic characters and enduring stories, and driving the growth and success of the brand across the studio." That certainly sounds like they'll be collaborating with others in the company, though for now it remains unclear exactly how much they'll be working with Jeremy Latcham and the new DC Studios.
Expect announcements about big franchise crowd-pleasers
New DC Studios head Jeremy Latcham co-produced some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest hits, including "Iron Man," "Spider-Man: Homecoming," and even James Gunn's own "Guardians of the Galaxy" (his post-Marvel output unfortunately includes one of the most forgettable movies of 2026: Nate Bargatze's "The Breadwinner"). Latcham has also made no secret of his desire to see more family-friendly movies being released (hopefully better ones than "The Breadwinner") and generally seems to be more inclined towards mass entertainment than Gunn.
When Latcham's DC appointment was first announced, much of the online discussion revolved around his prior approach to Marvel movies, which he explained as involving a "grandma test." This is essentially shorthand for Latcham trying to appeal to casual audiences. It should be said that, as the new DC Studios president, Latcham is reporting to Skydance studio heads Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein rather David Ellison himself, which means there's more oversight than in the Gunn/Safran era. But Latcham will surely be given freedom to pursue more projects with mass appeal.
Meanwhile, Ellison has a debt situation. Gunn and Safran's DC Studios exit was reportedly driven in part by cost-cutting. Skydance has $80 billion in debt, with Ellison promising to deliver $6 billion in yearly savings over the next three years. He needs big blockbusters to do that, and Latcham has the experience necessary. As such, if DC does make any major announcements about forthcoming projects in 2027, expect them to be about marquee characters: Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. Depending on how quickly things move, we might even get some news about a Justice League movie — though given his experience at Marvel, Latcham might want to focus on establishing the characters in their own right before rushing into a team-up movie.
Casting shakeups are all but certain
You can't rebuild a franchise without firing a few people, so brace for some major casting changes. So far, nothing has been made official but, based on the aforementioned considerations regarding big blockbusters with mass appeal, you can bet Jeremy Latcham will cast a new Batman soon. Robert Pattinson is already playing the character in Matt Reeves' "The Batman" movies, but those were designated "Elseworlds" projects and were entirely separate from James Gunn's DC Universe. With Pattinson leaving Batman for James Bond and Gunn out of the picture, Ellison and Latcham can finally give the people a new Batman — and have every incentive to do so ASAP.
Superman is trickier, as David Corenswet is set to reprise the role in "Man of Tomorrow." Whether he'll stick around after that is unclear, but if Latcham does decide to recast, we might not hear about it until late 2027, or possibly even 2028.
Whether people like "Lanterns" star Aaron Pierre, who played John Stewart in the HBO series, will stay put is less obvious. The actor addressed the issue during a November 2026 appearance on the IndieWire: Screen Talk podcast, saying, "My relationship with James and my relationship with Peter is a beautiful relationship," adding, "What happens beyond this point is not my decision. So I'm very at peace [...] what will be will be." While it's not entirely clear what the new DC Studios leadership has planned, then, you can bet there'll be some major casting news in 2027.