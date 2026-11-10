James Gunn's DC Universe Is Being 'Dismantled' As DC Studios Prepares Another Reset (Report)

These DC reboots are starting to become a bit of a tradition. In the wake of James Gunn and Peter Safran "stepping down" as DC Studios co-heads, it seems the new guard is ready to tear down almost their entire cinematic project. At least, according to a new report.

Puck's Matthew Belloni claims to have heard that "plans are already afoot" for new DC Studios head Jeremy Latcham — who steps into the role of president and chief creative officer of DC Studios as of December 1, 2026 — to scrap almost everything Gunn and Safran had planned post-"Man of Tomorrow," "The Batman: Part II," and an unnamed HBO series. As Belloni put it, "So DC goes back into reboot mode ... again."

This is the second major reset for DC's cinematic enterprise (third if you count the pre and post-Walter Hamada era), and it frankly seems like a dire state of affairs. When Gunn and Safran were brought in to head up the newly-christened DC Studios back in 2022, they had grand plans to revive the franchise following a disappointing end to the DC Extended Universe or "Snyderverse." This was supposed to be the moment DC turned things around and finally matched Marvel's cinematic success with an ambitious shared universe. Now, it's all come to a premature end as Skydance CEO David Ellison (who now oversees the newly merged Paramount and Warner Bros.) seemingly prepares to take a wrecking ball to Gunn and Safran's still fledgling DC Universe.