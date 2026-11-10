Who Is Jeremy Latcham? Everything We Know About The New Head Of DC Studios

As Hollywood reels from the shock of James Gunn and Peter Safran getting shown the door at DC Studios, the industry is trying to get a bead on how their replacement, Jeremy Latcham, will approach the job. It's highly unlikely he'll continue with Gunn and Safran's development slate, though if Gunn's "Superman" sequel, "Man of Tomorrow," does significantly better than the first film at the box office, there could be a possibility he'll let Gunn close out a potential trilogy. Latcham is also inheriting HBO shows like "Lanterns" and "The People v. Gorilla Grodd," and as of this writing, neither has been greenlit for a second season.

Like most executives do when they take over a studio, Latcham is reportedly poised to wipe the slate clean and put his personal stamp on whatever comes next. Latcham is no stranger to making superhero movies. He was one of Kevin Feige's right-hand men at Marvel Studios, where he helped his boss set the "Avengers Initiative" in motion with "Iron Man." His track record is strong, and he's well regarded as a no-bulls*** guy. If Skydance executive David Ellison and his production executives Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg were going to take a chance on someone who'd never run a Hollywood studio before, Latcham at least had a promising pedigree.

As for that personal stamp, it's fair to wonder if Latcham's strong Christian faith will impact the types of filmmakers he pursues to, presumably, make his all-new iterations of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. Talking with the Bible Bros about his work for the faith-based Wonder Project, where he helped develop "Flyer" (an uplifting biopic about the Wright Brothers) and the Biblical TV series "House of David," Latcham expressed a desire to make movies that meant something to him. How will this gibe with mainstream moviegoers, many of whom aren't Christian?