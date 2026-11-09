James Gunn And Peter Safran's DC Exit Exposes A Bigger Hollywood Problem

James Gunn and Peter Safran are officially out as DC Studios co-heads in what is a major shock to both the industry and fans expecting much more from their still burgeoning DC Universe. The pair were announced as the shepherds of DC's cinematic enterprise back in November 2022. But four years later, their journey has come to a premature end. What comes next is anyone's guess. All we know for sure is that former Marvel Studios executive Jeremy Latcham is taking over and that Gunn will still release his "Superman" sequel "Man of Tomorrow."

In fairness, Gunn and Safran's approach seemed ill-advised from the outset. The now shuttered DC Extended Universe, or "Snyderverse" as it was known, went out in 2023 with a string of flops that proved audiences were tired of what Warner Bros. and DC were providing. Instead of starting from scratch, though, Gunn and Safran rebooted the franchise with a few caveats, retaining elements of the previous cinematic universe while jettisoning most of the major characters and storylines. At a time when superhero movies were already starting to lose their box office appeal, it seemed like an odd approach, at the very least.

On the plus side, Gunn was allowed to take big swings by green-lighting projects based on little-known DC characters. That, at a time when popular IP is being mined for all its worth, was refreshing, if risky. Now that he and his DC Studios co-head are gone, however, we'll almost certainly see much less of that and a lot more focus on well-known characters with proven box office appeal. It's a complex and nuanced situation that ultimately leaves DC in a precarious position ... and audiences even more confused and frustrated than they already were.