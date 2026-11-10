DC Studios Boss Jeremy Latcham Wants More Family-Friendly Movies In Hollywood

Remember when nobody cared who was in charge at movie studios and we just watched the actual films? Those days are long gone, as evidenced by the latest debacle at Skydance, where DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are out. The pair are set to be replaced by longtime Marvel Studios producer and Kevin Feige colleague, Jeremy Latcham,who has a more wholesome, family-friendly sensibility than his predecessors. In fact, he wants more family entertainment from Hollywood in general.

At this point, it remains to be seen just what the Marvel Studios alum, who will officially become president and chief creative officer of DC Studios on December 1, 2026, has in store for DC, or indeed how much creative control he'll have. What we do know about Latcham is that he's all for family-friendly fare. He previously spoke to The Christian Broadcasting Network in an interview entitled "Hollywood Producer Behind Massive Marvel Hits Loves Jesus."

The new face of DC we are cooked. RIP Peacemaker and anything rated R pic.twitter.com/W50CYpfBeO — Rj Wubs (@Rjwubby) November 9, 2026

In this interview from June 2026, Latcham refers to the "Grandma Test" he used during his Marvel tenure "When we were making the first Marvel movies, I'd always be like, 'I don't know if my grandma would like that, you know?'" he said, adding:

"And that became like a guiding light of like as we were developing the movies, I just had this sense of, 'I don't know if my grandma would like that,' and that became the stand-in [to determine if a movie] is going to work for regular people that are outside of the bubble of Hollywood. What does this [movie] say for a regular family?"

While we ponder how DC's cinematic future could be indirectly influenced by Jeremy Latcham's nana, it's worth noting that this "grandma test" is just one expression of Latcham's fondness for wholesome entertainment.