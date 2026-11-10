DC Studios Boss Jeremy Latcham Wants More Family-Friendly Movies In Hollywood
Remember when nobody cared who was in charge at movie studios and we just watched the actual films? Those days are long gone, as evidenced by the latest debacle at Skydance, where DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are out. The pair are set to be replaced by longtime Marvel Studios producer and Kevin Feige colleague, Jeremy Latcham,who has a more wholesome, family-friendly sensibility than his predecessors. In fact, he wants more family entertainment from Hollywood in general.
At this point, it remains to be seen just what the Marvel Studios alum, who will officially become president and chief creative officer of DC Studios on December 1, 2026, has in store for DC, or indeed how much creative control he'll have. What we do know about Latcham is that he's all for family-friendly fare. He previously spoke to The Christian Broadcasting Network in an interview entitled "Hollywood Producer Behind Massive Marvel Hits Loves Jesus."
The new face of DC we are cooked. RIP Peacemaker and anything rated R pic.twitter.com/W50CYpfBeO
— Rj Wubs (@Rjwubby) November 9, 2026
In this interview from June 2026, Latcham refers to the "Grandma Test" he used during his Marvel tenure "When we were making the first Marvel movies, I'd always be like, 'I don't know if my grandma would like that, you know?'" he said, adding:
"And that became like a guiding light of like as we were developing the movies, I just had this sense of, 'I don't know if my grandma would like that,' and that became the stand-in [to determine if a movie] is going to work for regular people that are outside of the bubble of Hollywood. What does this [movie] say for a regular family?"
While we ponder how DC's cinematic future could be indirectly influenced by Jeremy Latcham's nana, it's worth noting that this "grandma test" is just one expression of Latcham's fondness for wholesome entertainment.
Jeremy Latcham already gave us a taste of his wholesome moviemaking approach, and it wasn't good
Jeremy Latcham has made no secret of his affinity for family-friendly movies that put heart and characters at the forefront. In another clip making the rounds on Twitter/X, the newly-appointed DC Studios head spoke about how studios have forsaken the most important elements of film in order to churn out empty spectacle.
The new DC Studios boss, Jeremy Latcham, talks about the importance of storytelling, making movies that connect with audiences, and creating memorable cinematic experiences.#DCU #DCComics #DCStudios pic.twitter.com/Wnnancri19
— Phil The Assyrian King (@PhilTheAssyrian) November 10, 2026
"The thing that I learned most at Marvel, and the thing that drives the movie, and it's something that I feel very strongly about, is heart, humor, and spectacle, in that order," Latcham said, before adding that most people in Hollywood get it wrong. "A lot of people in town say, 'We're making a spectacle film and the characters don't matter as much and the humor doesn't matter as much because it's all about the spectacle.'" According to him, however, spectacle is readily available in our society. What matters is heart and "characters that you can actually invest in." Doesn't seem like a bad point, does it?
Unfortunately, that perfectly reasonable assessment of the modern day movie industry recently led Latcham to produce one of the most forgettable movies of 2026 in "The Breadwinner," the family-oriented comedy starring Nate Bargatze that earned a 19% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Otherwise, besides producing big Marvel hits such as "Iron Man," "Spider-Man: Homecoming," and, funnily enough, James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy," Latcham has been involved with "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" and "Bad Times at the El Royale." But "The Breadwinner" was most obviously aligned with Latcham's stated sensibilities, and that isn't the most reassuring fact.
Will we see family-friendly DC movies during Jeremy Latcham's tenure?
Jeremy Latcham left Marvel Studios in 2017 and between producing mainstream movies has also been involved in several Christian projects, including the Biblical TV series "House of David." He previously appeared on the Bible Bros podcast where he talked about using his faith during his time at Marvel Studios. "It wasn't like instilling, like, faith per se," he said. "But it was like instilling redemptive qualities into these characters and seeing the growth that they could have." Latcham doesn't seem interested in injecting overt Christianity into DC's output. But his fondness for family-friendly entertainment obviously has a Christian basis.
The new DC Studios head went on to say, "There's not been a theatrical family comedy [...] in the theaters in, like, over a decade. They just abandoned it [...] And I was like, 'I think people will go see this movie if you make it.'" Sadly, "The Breadwinner" didn't prove his point. But clearly this guy wants more movies to be a lot more wholesome than they currently are.
Whether he'll use DC to try to shift things in that direction remains unclear. A new report claims that Skydance CEO David Ellison and his cohort plan on dismantling James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe, clearing the way for a new take on the source material. But it's unlikely Latcham will have much creative freedom. Ellison, who runs the newly-merged Paramount and Warner Bros., is having Latcham report to Skydance studio heads Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein rather than directly to him. As such, Latcham will have an extra level of oversight. Whether he'll actually get any closer to his vision of a family-friendly, PG-13 Hollywood utopia at DC is yet to be determined.