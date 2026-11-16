Robert Pattinson Is Officially The Next James Bond, Replacing Daniel Craig
The new Agent 007 has finally checked in. Following a prolonged search, Amazon MGM Studios has announced that Robert Pattinson will play James Bond in the next entry in the genre-defining super-spy movie series.
Identity Confirmed pic.twitter.com/FCU5A9c1wk
— James Bond (@007) November 16, 2026
Amazon's currently-untitled film will be the 26th (!) James Bond movie overall and the first made since real-life Bond villain Jeff Bezos and his company acquired the property from the Broccoli family, with Denis Villeneuve set to direct the film on the heels of completing his "Dune" trilogy. As for Pattinson, he will become the seventh actor to portray Mr. Bond in live-action after Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and, most recently, Daniel Craig. (Technically, David Niven played 007 in the notorious 1967 Bond parody movie "Casino Royale" as well, but the less said about that particular film, the better.)
"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime ... To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team," Pattinson said in the official press release announcing the news.
Robert Pattinson is James Bond
I've never been a huge James Bond fan, but I have to say this is incredibly exciting. Robert Pattinson has quickly risen to be one of the best and most interesting actors of his generation, consistently turning in memorable (and frequently strange) performances. Just this year alone he's had incredible turns in "The Odyssey" and "Primetime," and "Dune: Part Three" (with new Bond director Denis Villeneuve at the helm) is still on the way. And yes, he looks great in a tux.
The fact that Pattinson is now both Batman and Bond might seem a little wild to some, but it's such an inspired bit of casting that I can't help but go along with it. I'm very interested to see how Pattinson plays the character: will he be dark and brooding, or will Pattinson, who can be very funny, bring some sort of levity to the character? We shall see. For now, this is fun to think about.
Regarding the casting, Villeneuve said: "Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey. We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin."