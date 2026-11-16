The new Agent 007 has finally checked in. Following a prolonged search, Amazon MGM Studios has announced that Robert Pattinson will play James Bond in the next entry in the genre-defining super-spy movie series.

Amazon's currently-untitled film will be the 26th (!) James Bond movie overall and the first made since real-life Bond villain Jeff Bezos and his company acquired the property from the Broccoli family, with Denis Villeneuve set to direct the film on the heels of completing his "Dune" trilogy. As for Pattinson, he will become the seventh actor to portray Mr. Bond in live-action after Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and, most recently, Daniel Craig. (Technically, David Niven played 007 in the notorious 1967 Bond parody movie "Casino Royale" as well, but the less said about that particular film, the better.)

"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime ... To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team," Pattinson said in the official press release announcing the news.