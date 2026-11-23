5 Reasons Why The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Ruled The Box Office
The biggest YA franchise in the game is back on top. Lionsgate released "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" in theaters over the weekend, and to say that the franchise's latest prequel film did well would be an understatement. This movie is already a huge hit for the studio and has brought the property back to its former, $100 million-plus opening weekend glory.
Directed once again by franchise shepherd Franchise Lawrence, "Sunrise on the Reaping" opened to a massive $120 million domestically. Internationally, the prequel bowed to $105 million, giving it a gigantic $225 million global start. It's now Lionsgate's biggest opening of 2026 overall. "Michael" ruled the box office with a $218 million global opening earlier this year, but "Sunrise on the Reaping" even managed to best the King of Pop. Now, whether or not this movie gets to the $1 billion mark like "Michael" in the long run is another question entirely, but it illustrates just how big this opening was.
"The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" looked like it was going to be a bigger hit than people realized, which proved true. It arrived right in line with bullish estimates, which climbed through the roof in the weeks leading up to its arrival. As such, it's now poised to become one of the biggest hits of the year overall.
So, what went right here? How did Lionsgate manage to make such a big bet and have it pay off so spectacularly well? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "Sunrise on the Reaping" ruled the box office on its opening weekend. Let's get into it.
Sunrise on the Reaping was a massive event for Hunger Games fans
The biggest thing that this movie had going for it is that it wasn't just another "Hunger Games" film or a prequel for the sake of a prequel. It was a story that hardcore fans of the franchise have been waiting a long time to see. Specifically, one involving the famed games where Haymitch Abernathy, the character played by Woody Harrelson in the previous "Hunger Games" movies, won.
"Sunrise on the Reaping" pits a young Haymitch (Joseph Zada) against President Snow (Ralph Fiennes), to put it in the simplest possible terms. "Hunger Games" author Suzanne Collins wrote the book the movie is based on and, rather crucially, the novel was received very well by fans. And by most accounts, Francis Lawrence, with the help of Collins, delivered one heck of an adaptation. All of this to say, the movie promised something fans had been wanting for a hot minute and delivered the goods when the time arrived.
Beyond that, Jennifer Lawrence also broke her silence on her "Hunger Games" return in "Sunrise on the Reaping" ahead of the film's release, assuring that this movie was getting the original gang back together. That undoubtedly helped get more casual viewers on board who perhaps were only more interested in the original set of "Hunger Games" films. Overall, Lionsgate made the most of what this story had to offer, turning it into not just another movie but a true event within one of the biggest franchises of the last 20 years — one that demanded to be seen on the biggest screen available as soon as possible.
Critics liked the new Hunger Games prequel, but audiences loved it
This is the kind of movie that hardcore fans were always going to be in the bag for, no matter what. That having been said, positive word of mouth never hurts. And while critics were, more or less, on this film's side, it worked like gangbusters for the intended audience. In the case of a long-running, beloved franchise, that is always more important.
"The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" holds a decent 69% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as of this writing. However, it carries a stellar 94% audience score, which is near-universal praise from actual ticket buying fans. It also earned a damn good A- CinemaScore, which means word of mouth is going to be great in the weeks to come. Even though "Focker In-Law" could be a rare comedy box office hit over Thanksgiving, with Disney's "Hexed" opening as well, there should be more than enough room for this prequel to have a stellar second frame over the holiday weekend.
/Film's Nina Starner wrote that "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" is a prequel that "delivers" in her review. Certain critics may have been a bit softer on it, but enough of them liked it to prevent the needle from being pushed down. More importantly, fans are loudly proclaiming their love for this film, which is going to do way more to motivate viewers who might have been on the fence to check it out in the coming weeks.
Lionsgate picked the perfect release date for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
Lionsgate doesn't always have a lot of success when playing in the big-budget realm, but this franchise has generally been the exception to that rule. All of "The Hunger Games" movies have been hits at the box office and, save for the very first film, they've all benefited from November releases. This ended up being an "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" situation. All the same, the studio wisely picked the perfect spot on the calendar for this prequel to thrive.
Word of mouth can't be predicted, but getting in on an otherwise fairly dead pre-Thanksgiving weekend was very wise. "Sunrise on the Reaping" got one totally unimpeded weekend to do its thing and will now benefit from a long, five-day holiday weekend over Thanksgiving. It's basically going to have nine full days of ruling the box office before taking any sort of meaningful hit.
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2" ruled the box office in 2015, also in November, delivering a $102 million opening weekend en route to $653 million worldwide. This latest prequel had an even bigger opening, meaning it could eclipse that global figure when all's said and done. Not to get too ahead of ourselves, but it may wind up closer to "Mockingjay — Part 1" ($766 million worldwide), if all goes well.
Wherever the chips fall at the end of the day, it's going to be in large part because this movie wasn't competing with a slew of other blockbusters in the midst of a crowded summer. This is the big cinematic event of choice right now and will be for at least a couple of weeks.
Sunrise on the Reaping got the breakout sequel effect
It certainly doesn't happen too often, but if a franchise gets it right, the breakout sequel effect can come into play. One of the best examples in history is "The Dark Knight." While Christopher Nolan's "Batman Begins" was actually a bit of a box office disappointment, pulling in a so-so $373 million worldwide, "The Dark Knight" was simply too good to be ignored and made $1 billion at a time when movies rarely ever hit that milestone.
Other examples include "John Wick"/"John Wick: Chapter 2" and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse/"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." A very good first movie happened, people caught up with it after the fact, and that resulted in a much larger audience for the sequel. That brings us back to "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping." Despite being the sixth entry in this property, it benefited like a breakout sequel would have.
2023's "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" was a surprise victor at the Thanksgiving box office, ultimately pulling in nearly $350 million worldwide on a $100 million budget. A solid result, but it wasn't nearly what the first four movies in the "Hunger Games" franchise made. However, audiences and fans caught up with it and ended up enjoying it. So, after an eight-year break, Lionsgate kind of used that first prequel to prime the pumps on this franchise, even if that wasn't the intention.
The end result is that "Songbirds & Snakes" teed up the ball for "Sunrise on the Reaping," paving the way for the film to enjoy a much, much bigger opening than its predecessor. It's not a traditional breakout sequel, but it's a breakout sequel to a prequel people enjoyed.
The Hunger Games franchise hasn't suffered from overexposure
Perhaps the most important factor when it comes to playing Monday morning quarterback with the success of "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" has to do with how big franchises are typically handled in Hollywood these days. Spin-offs. TV shows. Animated entries. Theme parks. More merchandise than anyone knows what to do with.
That never really happened with "The Hunger Games." That's in no small part because author Suzanne Collins has a lot of say over how those affairs are handled. Even so, there was an eight-year gap between movies by the time "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" came around and another three years before "Sunrise on the Reaping." Neither Lionsgate nor Collins ever allowed for overexposure to get the best of this franchise. That allowed for people to be legitimately excited about this film.
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger even admitted that multiple Marvel shows and Pixar movies going to streaming hurt those brands. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is mighty, but even fans grew tired of that. Likewise, Pixar is as good as cinema gets, yet audiences learned that they could just watch those movies at home. Meanwhile, Lionsgate has maintained discipline with the "Hunger Games" films and ensured that they remained cinematic events. Short-term gains and overdoing it would have potentially kneecapped what is now one of the studio's biggest hits in years. Hollywood could stand to learn a thing or two from this sort of execution.
"The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" is in theaters now.