The biggest YA franchise in the game is back on top. Lionsgate released "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" in theaters over the weekend, and to say that the franchise's latest prequel film did well would be an understatement. This movie is already a huge hit for the studio and has brought the property back to its former, $100 million-plus opening weekend glory.

Directed once again by franchise shepherd Franchise Lawrence, "Sunrise on the Reaping" opened to a massive $120 million domestically. Internationally, the prequel bowed to $105 million, giving it a gigantic $225 million global start. It's now Lionsgate's biggest opening of 2026 overall. "Michael" ruled the box office with a $218 million global opening earlier this year, but "Sunrise on the Reaping" even managed to best the King of Pop. Now, whether or not this movie gets to the $1 billion mark like "Michael" in the long run is another question entirely, but it illustrates just how big this opening was.

"The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" looked like it was going to be a bigger hit than people realized, which proved true. It arrived right in line with bullish estimates, which climbed through the roof in the weeks leading up to its arrival. As such, it's now poised to become one of the biggest hits of the year overall.

So, what went right here? How did Lionsgate manage to make such a big bet and have it pay off so spectacularly well? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "Sunrise on the Reaping" ruled the box office on its opening weekend. Let's get into it.