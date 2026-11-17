Suzanne Collins, the woman behind the young adult dystopian phenomenon known as the Hunger Games franchise, seems like she's pretty calculated with her prequels. I mean this as a good thing. Instead of pumping out endless content and prequels that don't really serve the original narrative (ahem, the apparently permanently unfinished Fantastic Beasts franchise), Collins sticks to stories that help us understand key characters and stories from the first three novels ("The Hunger Games" and its sequels "Catching Fire" and "Mockingjay").

This was true of the 2023 big-screen prequel "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," which casts Tom Blyth as future Panem president Coriolanus Snow and explains how and why he grew into the villain faced by Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss in the original films (where he's played by Donald Sutherland). This is, thankfully, also true of the Haymitch Abernathy prequel "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," based on the 2025 novel "Sunrise on the Reaping."

Haymitch — a role originated by Woody Harrelson and played spectacularly by "We Were Liars" and "East of Eden" alum Joseph Zada in this new film — is sixteen during the Second Quarter Quell, a sort of demented "special edition" of the titular Games that take place every 25 years. For the 50th Games, the all-powerful Capitol in charge of Panem reaps double the number of tributes from each of the totalitarian nation's 12 districts, meaning that 48 kids will enter the arena and only one will survive. Frankly, this premise is immediately intriguing, but director Francis Lawrence and screenwriters Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie ensure that, beyond the shock value, this story remains human, emotional, and gripping from beginning to end. Much of that is also thanks to Zada, who delivers an unforgettable performance.