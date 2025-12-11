How Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss And Josh Hutcherson's Peeta Could Return For The Hunger Games Prequel

Spoilers for "Sunrise on the Reaping" by Suzanne Collins to follow.

News broke late Wednesday evening that Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, who originated the roles of Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark in the "Hunger Games" movies, are returning for the film prequel "Sunrise on the Reaping," which is set to release in November 2026 (per The Hollywood Reporter). So ... how is that possible, since it's a prequel?

Lawrence and Hutcherson will join Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, their future Hunger Games mentor portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the original movies, as well as other luminaries like Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Kieran Culkin, and Elle Fanning in a film that centers around Haymitch's victory in the 50th annual Hunger Games, also known as the "Second Quarter Quell."

This marks the second prequel original author Suzanne Collins has released after 2020's "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," which got its own cinematic adaptation in 2023, focusing on the backstory of eventual Panem president Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth in that film, Fiennes in "Sunrise on the Reaping," and Donald Sutherland in the original movies). That story, though, is set before Katniss, Peeta, and Haymitch are even born, so there wasn't any opportunity to include them; in the epilogue Collins provides in "Sunrise on the Reaping," though, we catch up with a broken, traumatized Haymitch decades after he experienced true horrors in the games.

Here's the gist: After winning his Games, Haymitch is punished by the Capitol for causing significant trouble in the arena, and his entire family is killed — as is his girlfriend Lenore Dove (who will be played by Whitney Peak in the movie). Decades later, in said epilogue, he spends time with Katniss and Peeta, his only surviving fellow winners from District 12, and explains his fondness for Katniss.