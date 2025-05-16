Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping's President Snow Lands A Modern Master Of Villains

After portraying one of the most well-intentioned, pious cardinals around in the recent "Conclave," Ralph Fiennes is returning to much more familiar waters as the biggest and baddest villain in the entirety of the "Hunger Games" franchise. After having quite a bit of success with the spinoff/prequel film "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," Lionsgate is going full-tilt with the latest book adaptation from series author Suzanne Collins: "Sunrise on the Reaping." The new movie is meant to tell the story of a young Haymitch Abernathy, the alcoholic veteran of the Games previously portrayed as an older man by Woody Harrelson. That time period necessitates an appearance by the fascistic President Cornelius Snow, of course, and the studio has officially landed on Fiennes for the role.

Advertisement

The news arrives courtesy of Variety, which should actually come as little surprise to anyone who's followed the character actor's career to this point. Famously cast as none other than Lord Voldemort in the "Harry Potter" movies, Fiennes has extensive experience playing the role of lead antagonist throughout several movies in the past. Snow was previously depicted by the late, great Donald Sutherland in the original "Hunger Games" movies and again by Tom Blyth in "Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes." He'll be a bit older this time around, however, but no less formidable. In a statement, producer Nina Jacobson had this to say about the casting:

"We wanted to honor Donald Sutherland by having one of this generation's greatest actors play President Snow 24 years before Katniss Everdeen entered the arena. Working with Ralph has been on my bucket list since he traumatized me for life in 'Schindler's List.' It's genuinely a thrill to welcome him to the Hunger Games."

Advertisement