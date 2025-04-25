New The Hunger Games Prequel Has Found The Young Plutarch Heavensbee – And It's Perfect Casting

Lionsgate isn't messing around when it comes to getting its latest "Hunger Games" prequel film, "Sunrise on the Reaping," ready for production. Even though the most recent book in Suzanne Collins' wildly popular series only recently hit shelves, the studio is well underway on an adaptation of said novel for the big screen. Now, we have word that one of the most important roles in the upcoming prequel has been filled, and it's a pitch-perfect bit of casting.

Advertisement

Thanks to a post on the official "Hunger Games" social media accounts, it's been revealed that Jesse Plemons ("Breaking Bad," "The Power of the Dog") has been cast as a young Plutarch Heavensbee. The character was originally played by the late, great Philip Seymour Hoffman (beginning in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"). The "Mockingjay" movies served as Hoffman's final credits before his passing.

Plemons actually played Hoffman's son previously in Paul Thomas Anderson's "The Master," and that worked out quite well. Aside from that, it's easy to buy Plemons as a younger Hoffman. From an acting perspective, it's hard to do better. From his ice-cold villain Todd in "Breaking Bad" to his scene-stealing comedic turn in "Game Night" and everything in between, Plemons has cemented himself as one of the most compelling character actors of his generation, like Hoffman before him.

Advertisement

Plutarch is a very important character in the "Hunger Games" universe, eventually becoming the Head Gamemaker and, more importantly, helping District 13 overthrow the Capitol. Plutarch is one of several key characters returning in "Sunrise on the Reaping." Nevertheless, this remains, more than anything, a Haymitch Abernathy tale.