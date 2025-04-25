New The Hunger Games Prequel Has Found The Young Plutarch Heavensbee – And It's Perfect Casting
Lionsgate isn't messing around when it comes to getting its latest "Hunger Games" prequel film, "Sunrise on the Reaping," ready for production. Even though the most recent book in Suzanne Collins' wildly popular series only recently hit shelves, the studio is well underway on an adaptation of said novel for the big screen. Now, we have word that one of the most important roles in the upcoming prequel has been filled, and it's a pitch-perfect bit of casting.
Thanks to a post on the official "Hunger Games" social media accounts, it's been revealed that Jesse Plemons ("Breaking Bad," "The Power of the Dog") has been cast as a young Plutarch Heavensbee. The character was originally played by the late, great Philip Seymour Hoffman (beginning in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"). The "Mockingjay" movies served as Hoffman's final credits before his passing.
Plemons actually played Hoffman's son previously in Paul Thomas Anderson's "The Master," and that worked out quite well. Aside from that, it's easy to buy Plemons as a younger Hoffman. From an acting perspective, it's hard to do better. From his ice-cold villain Todd in "Breaking Bad" to his scene-stealing comedic turn in "Game Night" and everything in between, Plemons has cemented himself as one of the most compelling character actors of his generation, like Hoffman before him.
Plutarch is a very important character in the "Hunger Games" universe, eventually becoming the Head Gamemaker and, more importantly, helping District 13 overthrow the Capitol. Plutarch is one of several key characters returning in "Sunrise on the Reaping." Nevertheless, this remains, more than anything, a Haymitch Abernathy tale.
Sunrise on the Reaping is assembling a promising cast
Much in the way that 2023's "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" was a Coriolanus Snow story, this latest prequel takes place during the 50th annual Hunger Games, i.e. the famed games won by Haymitch (whom Woody Harrelson portrayed as an older, grizzled man in the original four "Hunger Games" movies). Here, though, we're going to follow a much younger version of the character, with Joseph Zada ("Invisible Boys") playing Haymitch in "Sunrise on the Reaping."
Several key roles still need to be cast ahead of production getting underway, with "Hunger Games" franchise veteran Francis Lawrence set to return to the director's chair once again on "Sunrise on the Reaping." Even though "Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" was the lowest-grossing "Hunger Games" movie, it proved the franchise still has a great deal of appeal. Hence, Lionsgate moved quickly to get this adaptation going. As for the story at hand? The synopsis for the book reads as follows:
Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves.
When Haymitch's name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He's torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who's nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he's been set up to fail. But there's something in him that wants to fight ... and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena.
"The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" is set to hit theaters on November 20, 2026.