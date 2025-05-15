Sunrise On The Reaping: What We Know About The Hunger Games Movie

This article contains a discussion of addiction.

The really fascinating thing about the "Hunger Games" franchise — both the books written by Suzanne Collins and the film series that kicked off in 2012 — is that the world can keep expanding further and further without feeling like a cheap cash grab. What I mean by this is that whenever Collins pens a prequel about an early iteration of the titular Games, in which children from the 12 districts of Panem (a reconfigured North America) are chosen in pairs to fight for the death at the behest of the powerful Capital, it doesn't feel like an unnecessary addition to the mythology. Instead, readers — and, eventually, filmgoers — get to learn more about every (disturbing) facet of Panem and its rich history.

In March of 2025, Collins released "Sunrise on the Reaping," a long-awaited prequel to her original "Hunger Games" trilogy that centers around Haymitch Abernathy, a rare District 12 victor who was portrayed as a deeply troubled, traumatized older man by Woody Harrelson in the previous "Hunger Games" films. It's likely not surprising that, before the book even hit shelves, a movie adaptation of "Sunrise on the Reaping" was announced. According to a press release obtained by /Film, Lionsgate's chairman Adam Fogelson said this decision was, in essence, a no brainer:

"Suzanne Collins is a master storyteller and our creative north star. We couldn't be more fortunate than to be guided and trusted by a collaborator whose talent and imagination are so consistently brilliant. The Second Quarter Quell is legendary and looms large over the history of the Games, even into the time of Katniss Everdeen a quarter-century later."

Fogelson is, of course, referring to Katniss Everdeen, the protagonist of the original "Hunger Games" movie trilogy (as played by Jennifer Lawrence). As for what the heck a "Second Quarter Quell" is, I'll circle back to that pretty shortly.

So, what do you need to know about "Sunrise on the Reaping" before it hits theaters?