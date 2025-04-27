The Hunger Games Prequel: What Happened To Lucy Gray Baird?

In the aftermath of Coriolanus' scheme, Academy dean Casca Highbottom, played in the movie by Peter Dinklage, shrewdly figures out what the young mentor did for his tribute, and Coriolanus is forced to leave the Capitol and join the Peacekeepers (which is basically the brute police force in Panem) under significant duress. He does get assigned to District 12, though, which allows Coriolanus to reunite with Lucy Gray, and the two strike up a relationship in earnest now that she's survived the Games.

Advertisement

Yet another problem arises when Coriolanus' schoolmate and friend Sejanus Plinth (Josh Andrés Rivera) starts colluding with rebels in District 12, and even though Lucy Gray supports his venture, Coriolanus sees an opportunity to get ahead and finds a jabberjay — a mutated bird that basically works as a recording device — to get Sejanus' plan on the record for Capitol forces. This all escalates to a point where a rebel named Spruce (George Somner) and Coriolanus kill Lucy Gray's ex-boyfriend, Billy Taupe (Dakota Shapiro), and his new girlfriend, the mayor's daughter and Lucy Gray's nemesis, Mayfair Lipp (Isobel Jesper Jones). Spruce hides the gun but is later killed for his crime.

Coriolanus and Lucy Gray escape District 12, intending to make a run for it ... but when he slips up and says he murdered three people instead of two, Lucy realizes that Coriolanus reported on Sejanus' treason and got him killed, and then the two find the murder weapon. Coriolanus turns on Lucy Gray, who flees, leaving poisonous snakes behind as a trap ... and singing "The Hanging Tree" to draw his attention. Here's how it goes in the book:

Advertisement

"He took a step in her direction just as a mockingjay picked up her song. Then a second. Then a third. The woods came alive with their melody as dozens joined in. He dove through the trees and then opened fire on the spot the voice had come from. Had he hit her? He couldn't tell, because the birdsong filled his ears, disorienting him. Little black specks swam in his field of vision, and his arm began to throb. 'Lucy Gray!' he bellowed in frustration. Clever, devious, deadly girl. She knew they'd cover for her. He lifted the rifle and machine-gunned the trees, trying to wipe out the birds. Many fluttered into the sky, but the song had spread, and the woods were alive with it. 'Lucy Gray! Lucy Gray!' Furious, he turned this way and that and finally blasted the woods in a full circle, going around and around until his bullets were spent."

Lucy Gray is never seen or heard from again after that, and Coriolanus goes on to become the deeply evil President Coriolanus Snow, a man known for poisoning his enemies.