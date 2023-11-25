The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes Unlocks The Secret Meaning Of 'The Hanging Tree'

This article contains spoilers for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes."

Lucy Gray Baird, co-lead of "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," is a folk singer in the impoverished District 12 of fascist dystopia Panem. Chosen to fight in the titular death match, she wins over the Capitol of Panem with her voice, guitar, and songwriting. It's clear this is one reason why accomplished singer Rachel Zegler was chosen for the part; before Zegler was a movie star, she was belting out "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" to her adoring YouTube subscribers.

Now, she sings Lucy's songs on the silver screen (recorded live on set, I should add). The highlight of her discography is the lively and defiant shindig song "Nothing You Can Take From Me."

Music has been important in "The Hunger Games" even before this prequel. In particular, the song "The Hanging Tree" from the original two-part trilogy finale "Mockingjay." Sung by hero Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), the song goes like this:

"Are you, are you, coming to the tree? Where they strung up a man, they say murdered three. Strange things did happen here, no stranger would it be, If we met, up at midnight, in the hanging tree."

The song carries on for three more verses; lines #1, 3, and 4 repeat while #2 is continually swapped out, telling the story of the hung man warning his lover to run away.

"The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" reveals the origin of this song — Lucy wrote it herself — and the events that inspired it.