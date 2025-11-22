5 Reasons Why Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 Ruled The Box Office

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the realm of YA franchises, there are a few contenders for the crown but "The Hunger Games" is at or very near the top of that list. The franchise shot out of the gate in 2012 when the first movie hit theaters, becoming an unexpected smash hit to the tune of $694 million worldwide. That kicked off a multi-billion dollar enterprise for Lionsgate.

The whole thing culminated in 2015 when "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2" hit theaters. Not unlike "Harry Potter" splitting "The Deathly Hallows" into two parts, Lionsgate wanted to squeeze as much juice from the saga of Katniss Everdeen as possible. Though "Mockingjay – Part 2" would prove to be the lowest-grossing entry in the series up until the release of the prequel "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" in 2023, it was still a monster hit for the studio, pulling in $653.4 million worldwide.

With another prequel in the form of "Sunrise on the Reaping" on the way next year, and with "Mockingjay – Part 2" celebrating its 10th anniversary, it feels like a good time to revisit its box office run. Why did it drop from the high highs of "Catching Fire" and "Mockingjay – Part 1" in theaters? Why, in the grand scheme of things, is that unimportant? How did Lionsgate hit such a big home run with this series? We're going to dive into the biggest reasons why this movie was a massive hit back in 2015.