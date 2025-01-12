The Only Harry Potter Movie On IMDb's Top 250 List

Harry, Hermione and Ron might've got a cauldron full of house points for Gryffindor over the years, but they only managed to get one film onto IMDb's Top 250 list, and it might not be the one you're thinking of. In the pantheon of "Harry Potter" films that saw Daniel Radcliffe's orphan and number one horcrux in the side of He Who Must Not Be Named aka Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), there are plenty to great watches to choose from. Some that might not have aged as well as others and some that might sit lower down the list, but they have a handful of memorable moments regardless. However, according to IMDb's users, it's the latter half of the final chapter in the "Harry Potter" franchise, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2," that deserves a slot among the select few.

Back in 2011, the world was watching with great anticipation to see if director David Yates would round off the magic trick that was the live-action adaptation of J.K. Rowling's beloved story, and he did so brilliantly. "Deathly Hallows: Part 2" ended up earning over $1.34 billion at the worldwide box office, which helped to make Yates one of the highest-grossing directors in movie history. But what is it about "Death Hallows: Part 2" that works so well, and does it deserve to rank ahead of not just the other "Harry Potter" films but also the likes of "Ben-Hur," "Blade Runner," and even "Jaws" on IMDb? Well, quite frankly, it doesn't, but as the movie that successfully closed out a huge cinematic feat, it certainly deserves its props.