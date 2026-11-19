It's no secret to anyone who even sort of pays attention to box office happenings that comedy hasn't exactly been booming in recent years. The 2020s have been especially unkind to theatrical comedy, as it's been tough sledding when it comes to comedy for comedy's sake. But "Focker-In-Law" looks to be the rare out-and-out comedy hit when it arrives over Thanksgiving.

Directed by John Hamburg, the fourth entry in the "Meet the Parents" franchise is currently expected to pull in as much as $56 million across the Thanksgiving holiday frame, per Box Office Theory. Mind you, the movie comes out on Wednesday to get in on the holiday, meaning it will have a full five-day Wednesday to Sunday stretch. So, that $56 million figure isn't a standard weekend figure. Meanwhile, the holiday's other big release, the Hailee Steinfeld-led Disney animated flick "Hexed," is targeting a softer opening in the $30 million range.

If all goes well for Universal Pictures, then, "Focker-In-Law" may take the number one spot ... that is, unless Lionsgate has anything to say about it. Indeed, the studio's "Hunger Games" film "Sunrise on the Reaping" is shaping up to be a massive hit, pulling in at least $100 million domestically this upcoming weekend. As such, assuming it's not too front-loaded, it could compete with the Focker family for the crown during its second frame.

Ben Stiller's "Meet the Parents" buried Sylvester Stallone's "Get Carter" at the box office back in 2000, eventually pulling in $330 million worldwide on a $55 million budget. "Meet the Fockers" was an even bigger success, earning over $500 million on an $80 million budget. The problem? By the time "Little Fockers" came along in 2010, the franchise was running out of gas. Against a $100 million budget, it made $310 million.