Focker-In-Law Could Be A Rare Theatrical Comedy Box Office Hit Over Thanksgiving
It's no secret to anyone who even sort of pays attention to box office happenings that comedy hasn't exactly been booming in recent years. The 2020s have been especially unkind to theatrical comedy, as it's been tough sledding when it comes to comedy for comedy's sake. But "Focker-In-Law" looks to be the rare out-and-out comedy hit when it arrives over Thanksgiving.
Directed by John Hamburg, the fourth entry in the "Meet the Parents" franchise is currently expected to pull in as much as $56 million across the Thanksgiving holiday frame, per Box Office Theory. Mind you, the movie comes out on Wednesday to get in on the holiday, meaning it will have a full five-day Wednesday to Sunday stretch. So, that $56 million figure isn't a standard weekend figure. Meanwhile, the holiday's other big release, the Hailee Steinfeld-led Disney animated flick "Hexed," is targeting a softer opening in the $30 million range.
If all goes well for Universal Pictures, then, "Focker-In-Law" may take the number one spot ... that is, unless Lionsgate has anything to say about it. Indeed, the studio's "Hunger Games" film "Sunrise on the Reaping" is shaping up to be a massive hit, pulling in at least $100 million domestically this upcoming weekend. As such, assuming it's not too front-loaded, it could compete with the Focker family for the crown during its second frame.
Ben Stiller's "Meet the Parents" buried Sylvester Stallone's "Get Carter" at the box office back in 2000, eventually pulling in $330 million worldwide on a $55 million budget. "Meet the Fockers" was an even bigger success, earning over $500 million on an $80 million budget. The problem? By the time "Little Fockers" came along in 2010, the franchise was running out of gas. Against a $100 million budget, it made $310 million.
Focker-In-Law has a lot going for it for the average moviegoer
To be clear, $310 million is nothing to sneeze at. Nevertheless, "Focker-In-Law," has to pay stars Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Blythe Danner, Owen Wilson, Ariana Grande, and (to a lesser degree) Skyler Gisondo, meaning it's likely its budget is once again in the $100 million range.
Even so, with an over/under $50 million debut over a typically robust holiday weekend, that's a damn good start. "Moana 2" smashed box office records leading to the biggest Thanksgiving ever in 2024, for example. This year won't be as big, but families go to the movies around the holidays. And when we consider that this franchise has generally performed well overseas, international audiences should turn up as well. (Notably, Paramount is handling overseas distribution.)
Comedy could use a win, too. Earlier this year, two very different comedies in "One Night Only" and "Super Troopers 3" both flopped at the box office on the same weekend. As such, the only true, blue comedy success story of 2026 is "Scary Movie" ($231 million worldwide). Fittingly, that was another revival of an early 2000s-born franchise that's long been dormant. The difference is that we're talking about something more family-friendly with "Fock-In-Law," so that helps.
Moreover, most recent comedy hits have been rom-coms like "Ticket to Paradise" ($168 million), "The Lost City" ($192 million), and "Anyone But You" ($220 million). "Focker-In-Law," by comparison, is much more comedy-forward. However, it does have a central romantic element, which should only further aid its cause.
Basically, this one has a good shot at attracting audiences eager to catch up with characters they haven't seen in a while, with or without critics on its side. We'll see how everything pans out.
"Focker-In-Law" hits theaters on November 25, 2026.