Two Very Different Comedy Movies Flopped At The Box Office

The box office has been experiencing a boom as of late. Summer 2026 is outpacing 2025 by a significant margin, with huge hits like "The Odyssey" and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" ruling the box office. Unfortunately, though, they can't all be winners. Over the weekend, two very different comedies hit theaters in the hopes of serving as welcome counter-programming in and amongst the blockbuster fare. They both flopped.

Universal Pictures fared slightly better, as the rom-com "One Night Only" opened to $5.5 million at the domestic box office, landing at a distant number three on the charts. Coming in behind it at the number four spot was "Super Troopers 3" ($4 million), the R-rated trilogy capper from Searchlight Pictures. Both of these wildly divergent comedies fell well short of expectations, however, and now have mixed prospects as investments for their respective studios, when looking at the bigger picture.

Directed by Will Gluck, who was coming off the $200 million box office hit "Anyone But You," "One Night Only" centers on Allie (Monica Barbaro) and Owen (Callum Turner), two love-starved strangers who crash into each other in an alternate version of New York City on the one night of the year when single people are allowed to have sex. Owen, who was recently dumped, and hopeful romantic Allie might be the only two singles in NYC in search of more than just a one-night-stand.

Meanwhile, once again hailing from the Broken Lizard gang, "Super Troopers 3" picks up as Farva (Kevin Heffernan) and his wildly over-the-top engagement to Thorny's (Jay Chandrasekhar) sister spirals into chaos. As such, the Super Troopers must navigate Thorny's schemes to break up their relationship, all while trying to crack a pernicious new drug ring.