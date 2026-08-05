One Night Only Review: A Wild, Weird, Totally Unexpected Rom Com Pleasure

I'll be completely honest: I went into my screening of "One Night Only" with a bad attitude. I brought a friend as my plus one, and while inviting her, I simply texted, "Do you want to go laugh at the sex 'Purge' movie?" If you've heard literally anything about rom-com king Will Gluck's latest effort — where "A Complete Unknown" star Monica Barbaro and Mr. Dua Lipa Callum Turner run around New York City because premarital sex is only legal for one night a year — you probably understand my apprehension here.

I was wrong. I'm big enough to admit it (when it happens). "One Night Only" is an absolute delight.

Frankly? I should have known! There are a few directors that I think of as "turd polishers" working today (Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who somehow made not one but two extremely good "21 Jump Street" "reboots," fall into that category). I never really considered Gluck to be one of them, but with "One Night Only," this guy has handily proven that he can make a sharp, sweet, genuinely funny romantic comedy even with a concept as bizarre and unsettling as "the government tells people precisely when they're allowed to get freaky with each other." Barbaro and Turner play Allie and Owen, respectively, two New Yorkers who find themselves single on the big night and, avoiding a simmering attraction to each other, decide to team up to find partners together.

Add in a ton of cheeky cameos, some incredible jokes about pharmaceutical marketing in the soundtrack, and world-building that was so thorough that I cannot wait to rewatch this movie as a digital release and pause it to find every little Easter egg, and you've got a movie that isn't just surprisingly good. It's legitimately good.