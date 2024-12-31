Tom Cruise Is Partially Responsible For The Best Casting In A Complete Unknown

In "A Complete Unknown," the great Bob Dylan is rendered as a singular force who takes the Greenwich Village folk scene by storm before becoming an international rock star. But his singularity itself isn't enough to propel him to such heights. As James Mangold's movie shows, his ascent was aided by some pretty important friends and supporters. From Edward Norton's Pete Seeger (originally set to be played by Benedict Cumberbatch), who champions Timothée Chalamet's Dylan from the moment he arrives in New York, to Elle Fanning's Sylvie Russo (a renamed version of Dylan's then-girlfriend Suze Rutolo), the film is full of supporters who help the burgeoning talent realize his full potential.

Though the movie is ostensibly a Bob Dylan biopic of sorts (it only covers about five years in the musician's life), if you listen to any interviews with the cast or Mangold himself, you'll hear about how they considered the project an "ensemble" movie. Indeed, the film is concerned not just with what it's like to be a formidable talent such as Dylan, but with how that formidable talent affects those around him. In that sense, Norton, Fanning, and the rest of the cast are arguably just as important as Chalamet himself.

Arguably one of the most important figures in Dylan's early career was Joan Baez, an already-established artist who covered many of Bob's songs and thereby helped him reach a wider audience. Played in "A Complete Unknown" by Monica Barbaro ("Fubar"), Baez is yet more evidence that, as singular a talent as Dylan was and is, his rise to fame was far from an individual effort. Interestingly enough, it seems that Barbaro's presence in the film itself is proof that Hollywood is no different from the early '60s folk scene in one very specific way: it's all about who you know.