Benedict Cumberbatch Is Playing Pete Seeger In Bob Dylan Biopic A Complete Unknown

James Mangold's Bob Dylan movie has found its Pete Seeger: "Power of the Dog" star Benedict Cumberbatch is set to play the late folk legend in "A Complete Unknown," according to Deadline (via Rolling Stone). Mangold revealed the casting decision at the Cannes Film Festival this weekend, where his latest movie, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," just premiered.

If you'd forgotten Mangold was making a Dylan movie, that might be because the first casting news came back in early 2020, when the film was titled "Going Electric." Timothée Chalamet is set to play the soulful musical star at a young age, with Mangold directing and Jay Cocks ("Gangs of New York") penning the script. Chalamet is also set to provide vocals for the performance, which isn't always a sure bet in musical biopics these days — but he'll be showing off his pipes in "Wonka" first.

Cumberbatch will play Seeger, a singer and activist who met Dylan at a formative age and reportedly helped usher him into the folk scene. In an interview with Collider, Mangold previously hinted that film will cover not just Dylan's rise as a musician, but his eventual outpacing of other established folk stars like "Where Have All The Flowers Gone?" singer Seeger.