Timothée Chalamet Is Going To Be Singing A Lot In Wonka

Timothée Chalamet is one of Hollywood's fastest rising stars, with his performances in films like "Dune," "Call Me By Your Name," and "Little Women." He's becoming one of the biggest stars of the new generation at only 26 years old. A performer who manages to earn the respect of both fans of serious, refined acting and those who worship him online at boy band levels of obsessiveness, Chalamet seems set up to be a household name for the rest of his career, or even life.

Part of being a huge star is being entrusted with bigger, more storied roles. Chalamet has already had experience with this, portraying Paul Atreides in "Dune" in a role that was sure to be scrutinized by fans of the series of books. But now, with the upcoming 2023 film "Wonka" around the corner, Chalamet will have to play the part of the legendary chocolatier that Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp have portrayed in the past, with Gene Wilder's version being particularly memorable and irreplaceable – not to mention having a lovely, lovely voice.

With the reveal that "Wonka" will also be a musical, Chalamet now finds himself with both a unique challenge and a golden opportunity to make his interpretation of Willy Wonka one worth remembering.