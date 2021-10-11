The Wonka Prequel Is A Musical, And Timothee Chalamet Has Started Recording Songs

Big news for fans of reclusive chocolatiers who psychologically test children for fun in a magical factory filled with unfair labor practices! The upcoming prequel based on Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka character from his book "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" starring Timothée Chalamet has been revealed to be a musical. It's odd, because many seem to be perplexed by the announcement, fully forgetting that both the 1971 film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" and the 2005 remake "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" are both musicals.

Timothée Chalamet revealed in an interview with Time magazine that he has been recording songs for the film at the legendary Abbey Road studio in London where the film is also being shot. "I felt out of my league. Like I was desecrating history," he told Time.

While Chalamet hasn't gotten a lot of opportunities to flex his vocal skills as much in the public eye, he has a history of musical performance. He's a former student of the historic Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts where he starred in the musicals "Cabaret" as the lead Emcee (the role made famous by Joel Grey and Alan Cumming) and Oscar Lindquist in "Sweet Charity." There's been no say as to whether or not songs will be featured from the "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" stage musical from David Greig, Marc Shaiman, and Scott Wittman, but more than likely, these will be wholly original tunes.