Channing Tatum Reveals The Real Reason 23 Jump Street Hasn't Happened Yet

As well-received as "21 Jump Street" was in 2012, it was miraculously outdone by "22 Jump Street," one of the only comedy sequels in recent years to be even funnier than the original. "22 Jump Street" not only took the main duo in fun new directions; it served as meta comedy on sequels a whole. Its final montage, which presents a series of increasingly absurd sequel ideas, is the perfect cherry on top.

But although "22 Jump Street" joked a lot about its potential sequels, a real third movie has yet to be announced. In a press tour for his new film "Roofman," Channing Tatum (who plays Jenko) explained to Variety the reason why:

"I get asked more about 'Jump Street 3' than any other movie on the face of the planet that I've ever done. I don't think it'll ever happen. The problem is the overhead. It would cost as much as the actual budget of the film — if not more — because of all the producers involved. It's just too top-heavy. It falls over every time."

Tatum noted that himself, co-star Jonah Hill, and directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller are willing to work for smaller producer fees to bring down the film costs, but called out one producer, Neal H. Moritz, for refusing to do so. "Neal's price for a producer fee is huge," Tatum said. "And to be honest, that's what's killing it."

It seems like a classic case of short-sighted Hollywood greed. It might make sense at first to want a bigger check from the movie, but if his fee stops the movie from happening Moritz won't get any check at all. It's easy to see why Tatum finds this so frustrating; he's read the proposed script for the third film and has called it "sincerely the best script I've ever read for me and Jonah."