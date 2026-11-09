5 Possible Reasons Behind James Gunn And Peter Safran's DC Studios Exit

The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. The Paramount/Warner Bros. Discovery merger was recently made official, with a new mega-corporation, Skydance, emerging on the other side. As a result, major changes are being made at all of the companies under the corporation's umbrella, and those changes have come for DC Studios.

In a surprise move, James Gunn and Peter Safran are exiting as co-heads of DC Studios, with former Marvel exec Jeremy Latcham taking over. What this means for the future of the DC Universe that Gunn and Safran have been building together since 2022 remains to be seen, but this is one of the bigger shake-ups in the realm of superheroes and comic book happenings in a long time.

For now, we have more questions than answers, and the biggest question on everyone's minds right now is what, exactly, prompted the divorce between Gunn, Safran, and DC Studios. While we don't have a definitive answer yet, there are some strong possible reasons for the man behind Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy and his trusted producing pal to exit the company.

We're going to look at some of those reasons as we try to make sense of what just happened and what might come next. Let's get into it.