DC Is In The Midst Of One Of The Biggest Box Office Bad Streaks Ever

It's no secret that Warner Bros. has had a tough time getting a hot streak going when it comes to its DC projects. Even dating back to "Man of Steel" in 2013, which was supposed to start a DC cinematic universe that could rival Marvel's, things never held steady for too long without a sizable bump in the road. It all came to a head when 2017's "Justice League" became a box office disaster that doomed the DC Extended Universe as we knew it.

But WB and DC have had years to try to turn things around, with James Gunn and Peter Safran brought in to head up DC Studios several years ago, ushering in a bold reboot of the entire cinematic slate. Gunn's "Superman" soared at the box office in 2025, making $618 million worldwide to become the year's biggest comic book movie. But that was one bright moment in what has largely been a seat of disappointments for the brand. Indeed, DC has suffered one of the worst box office bad streaks mainstream Hollywood has ever seen.

"Supergirl" recently bombed at the box office, with things going from bad to worse after its opening weekend. It's now likely going to make less than $200 million worldwide on a reported $170 million budget. That doesn't mean that the new DCU is totally boned, but this is unfortunately closer to the rule for DC in the 2020s, with "Superman" serving as the exception. The other exception is 2022's "The Batman," as its box office numbers pointed to a potentially promising future for DC with $772 million worldwide to its name.

The past several years have not been bright, though. Rather, it's been a string of crushing disappointments, with brief moments of hope sprinkled in amidst the ruble of expensive failures.