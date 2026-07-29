5 Best Star Wars Books That Disney Should Adapt For Movies Or TV Shows
To say that the "Star Wars" galaxy is big would be a bit of an understatement. The franchise now includes nine movies in the main saga alone, as well as standalone adventures like "Rogue One." There's also plenty of live-action TV shows as well as animation to further expand the scope of the massive universe George Lucas created nearly 50 years ago.
But hardcore fans have long turned to the novels to help fill the void between movies. Timothy Zahn's "Heir to the Empire" trilogy essentially kicked off the "Star Wars" universe that once was known as Expanded Universe before Disney reset that canon after buying Lucasfilm. All the same, that trilogy was a watershed moment for fans.
There have been hundreds of books within the franchise. Some of the best "Star Wars" books ever written are the source for some of the greatest storytelling within the franchise, regardless of the medium. So, why not turn some of those books into movies or TV shows? That's a question for the brass at Lucasfilm but it's undoubtedly one that warrants some serious consideration.
We're going to share five "Star Wars" books that Disney should adapt for the screen as they seek to move beyond the Skywalker saga and into some brave, unknown future.
Star Wars: Darth Plagueis
"Did you ever hear the tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise?" These are immortal words spoken by Palpatine in "Revenge of the Sith," a tale that helped corrupt Anakin Skywalker and turn him into Darth Vader. But the official "Star Wars" canon has never fully addressed Darth Plagueis, as important as the story is. However, in 2012 just before Disney bought Lucasfilm, author James Luceno gave us "Star Wars: Darth Plagueis," the definitive take on the Tragedy of Darth Plagueis.
The novel centers on Darth Sidious, Plagueis's chosen apprentice. Under the guidance of his Master, he secretly studies the ways of the Sith while publicly rising to power in the galactic government, eventually becoming the Emperor. Sidious targets the galaxy for domination while trying to annihilate the Jedi Order, with Plagueis pulling the strings behind the scenes.
Even though it's no longer canon, it's one of the best books ever written in a galaxy far, far away, telling a gripping, hugely important tale that helped reshape the fate of the Republic. Plagueis did appear very briefly in "The Acolyte" but this story is deserving of the cinematic treatment. Lucasfilm could (and should) make this novel canon, for one. At that point, it would make for a potentially stellar "Star Wars" movie in the right hands, one that would resonate with prequel fans, who have been driving the fandom for a while now.
It's a story that's destined to be told at some point or another. Improving on Luceno's version of the events feels difficult, as his novel is deeply compelling and enriches Palpatine, one of the most important characters in the entire saga. Tapping into this source material feels like the best way to approach telling Plagueis' story. This is the way.
Star Wars: Lost Stars
I've argued previously that Lucasfilm should turn Claudia Gray's "Star Wars: Lost Stars" into a movie. I am far from the only fan of this 2015 novel to make the same argument. That's because it's a flat-out, full-stop stellar "Star Wars" story, one that is quite unlike anything we've seen in the franchise before or since.
It picks up as the Empire's grip has reached the Outer Rim planet of Jelucan, where aristocrat Thane Kyrell and rural villager Ciena Ree bond over their love of flying, dreaming of enrolling in the Imperial Academy together to become fighter pilots. Thane sees firsthand how horrific the Empire actually is and opts to join the Rebellion instead. Ciena must choose between her loyalty to the Empire and her love for Thane.
Gray expertly tells a brand-new story, but one that allows us to see key events throughout "Star Wars" history play out through the eyes of these star-crossed lovers on opposite sides of the war. It's a harrowing love story, but one with all the hallmarks that make for a great "Star Wars" story. It's action packed, emotional, and anchored by characters that are easy to fall in love with.
In terms of "Star Wars" storytellers, Gray has consistently set herself apart as one of the very best. Not that I'm trying to take creative liberties here, but if Lucasfilm let her adapt the novel into a screenplay and got it in the hands of the right director, this could be an all-time great "Star Wars" movie. It's hard to convey just how limitless the potential is to anyone who hasn't read it but there's a reason why this novel is held in such high regard by fans. It's the real deal.
The Thrawn Imperial trilogy
Grand Admiral Thrawn is one of the greatest "Star Wars" characters who has never appeared in a movie. Created by Timothy Zahn in the "Heir to the Empire" trilogy of novels that served as sequels to the original trilogy in the '90s, he's a master tactician who is quite unlike most of the villains in this franchise. Thrawn is also a character with a rich history, one that hasn't been explored much on screen. Zahn's more recent "Thrawn" trilogy, dubbed the Thrawn Imperial trilogy, offers a great template to explore that history on screen.
2017's "Thrawn" picks After Thrawn is rescued from exile by Imperial soldiers, with his deadly ingenuity and tactical abilities swiftly capturing the attention of Emperor Palpatine. Thrawn proves to be as indispensable to the Empire. The book chronicles Thrawn's rise through the Imperial ranks and his relationship with his trusted aide, Ensign Eli Vanto, as well as his journey learning the arena of politics.
The sequels, "Thrawn: Alliances" and "Thrawn: Treason," tell other key tales during his time as a key member of the Empire before the Rebellion toppled it. Not unlike "Maul – Shadow Lord," one of the best "Star Wars" animated shows ever made, this trilogy could easily be adapted into a several-season animated series, giving viewers a look at how Thrawn became Grand Admiral Thrawn.
He was brought into the modern canon thanks to "Star Wars Rebels" and is the big bad of "Ahsoka." That being the case, it's high time more casual fans had the opportunity to dive into his rich history. This is a character who has earned it and Zahn has provided the road map for the story. It's ripe for the taking.
Star Wars: Light of the Jedi
The Disney era of Lucasfilm has been a hit/miss proposition. The hits have been big but so too have the misses. One of the more ambitious undertakings over the last decade or so was "The High Republic" publishing initiative. Set roughly 200 years before the events of the prequels, the High Republic era sees the Jedi at the height of their powers. It all started in 2021 with Charles Soule's "Star Wars: Light of the Jedi." The novel plays like an action-packed movie anyhow. Why not turn it into one? If it works, the possibilities are nearly endless.
"Light of the Jedi" picks up as a shocking catastrophe in hyperspace tears a ship to pieces, with the flurry of shrapnel emerging from the disaster threatening an entire system. The scope of the emergence is enough to push even Jedi to their limit. As the destruction rains down upon the peaceful alliance they helped to build, the Jedi must trust in the Force to see them through a day in which a single mistake could cost billions of lives.
Soule's book is extremely exciting and helps set the stage for this era in the galaxy. But it's really just the tip of the iceberg. There are dozens of novels and comics that could also be adapted into movies and/or TV shows during this era. The High Republic is a gold mine for "Star Wars," but "The Acolyte" wasted it. While that show has its fans, it somewhat confusingly took place at the very end of the era, leaving a whole lot on the table.
Lucasfilm can and should revisit this era earlier on in its timeline. The characters are rich, the Nihil are cool, unique villains and the source material is plentiful.
Star Wars: Death Troopers
"Star Wars" has generally tried to be a family-friendly enterprise. Projects like "Andor" have strayed from that a bit but it's a big galaxy with lots of stories to tell. In 2009, "Star Wars" went full horror with "Death Troopers," a novel by Joe Schreiber that remains a fan-favorite to this day. If Disney and Lucasfilm ever want to test the waters with horror storytelling in a galaxy far, far away on the big screen, this book is the template they should follow.
The book takes place on the Imperial prison barge Purge, a temporary home to five hundred of the galaxy's most ruthless sorts. It breaks down in a distant, uninhabited part of space and its only hope appears to lie with a Star Destroyer found adrift and seemingly abandoned. But when a boarding party from the Purge is sent to scavenge for parts, only half of them come back, bringing with them a horrific disease.
"Death Troopers" is essentially a zombie story aboard a Star Destroyer. It's metal AF. It's no secret that horror is hot right now and arguably the most reliable genre at the box office. A-list directors like Mike Flanagan have said they'd like to make a "Star Wars" horror movie. At a time when the franchise seems like it's struggling a bit to find a clear direction, why not take a stab at something with a harder edge?
This novel isn't part of the canon anymore but it's largely a standalone story and there's no reason it couldn't be brought back into the canon. Particularly if the right filmmaker came along and wanted to adapt it for the silver screen. In a best-case scenario, it could help bring new fans to the franchise in a meaningful way.