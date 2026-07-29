5 Best Star Wars Books That Disney Should Adapt For Movies Or TV Shows

To say that the "Star Wars" galaxy is big would be a bit of an understatement. The franchise now includes nine movies in the main saga alone, as well as standalone adventures like "Rogue One." There's also plenty of live-action TV shows as well as animation to further expand the scope of the massive universe George Lucas created nearly 50 years ago.

But hardcore fans have long turned to the novels to help fill the void between movies. Timothy Zahn's "Heir to the Empire" trilogy essentially kicked off the "Star Wars" universe that once was known as Expanded Universe before Disney reset that canon after buying Lucasfilm. All the same, that trilogy was a watershed moment for fans.

There have been hundreds of books within the franchise. Some of the best "Star Wars" books ever written are the source for some of the greatest storytelling within the franchise, regardless of the medium. So, why not turn some of those books into movies or TV shows? That's a question for the brass at Lucasfilm but it's undoubtedly one that warrants some serious consideration.

We're going to share five "Star Wars" books that Disney should adapt for the screen as they seek to move beyond the Skywalker saga and into some brave, unknown future.