All 13 Star Wars Animated Shows, Ranked

Throughout Dave Filoni's early tenure as the core creative mind behind the "Star Wars" animated projects, there was always a clear tension between two diverging ideas of what his shows would be. On the one hand, Lucasfilm (and, later, Disney) were producing animated programs intended for a young audience, meaning they had to be appropriate and accessible for the kids and tweens watching Disney XD. At the same time, Filoni's best and most enduring work from the period came from him pushing past this boundary to tell more complicated and, in some ways, "adult" stories.

The bizarre thing about "Star Wars Resistance" is that, despite being the last of Filoni's animated series to be produced with this tension, it struggles with it more noticeably than "Clone Wars" or even "Rebels." The series has a decent setup. The chronological setting, parallel to "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi," gives it a stronger argument than the previous two shows for contemporary canonical significance, and the overarching espionage storyline had the potential to take advantage of Filoni's best writing instincts. But, perhaps because "Star Wars" was a little too rudderless as a franchise by this point, "Resistance" can't sustain compelling drama.

The characters and storyline feel flat and inconsequential, even when they manage to pull in someone like Gwendoline Christie or Oscar freaking Isaac to reprise their roles from the films. For a series that was set during the then-ongoing and under-explored era of the sequel trilogy, "Resistance" should have felt more exciting than it did. Its lack of import to the current canon (now largely shaped by Filoni) cements its place at the floor of his animated "Star Wars" efforts.