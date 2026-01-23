An Animation Legend Turned Down The Chance To Lead Lucasfilm Before Dave Filoni

Earlier this year, it was announced that Kathleen Kennedy would be stepping down as President of Lucasfilm, and we now know that Lynwen Brennan and Dave Filoni will be replacing her. But while casual fans may not recognize her name right off the bat, Brennan has a long history with Lucasfilm. Indeed, she joined ILM in 1999 and even served as its president before becoming Lucasfilm's General Manager in 2015.

Filoni, meanwhile, is a name "Star Wars" fans are well familiar with. After a brief stunt as a storyboard artist and director on "Avatar: The Last Airbender," he was recruited by George Lucas himself to help build Lucasfilm Animation and develop "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." It was Filoni, Henry Gilroy, and a team of writers who had to deal with Lucas' whimsical additions to the "Star Wars" franchise, like suddenly giving Anakin Skywalker a Padawan (something that caught Filoni by surprise). Filoni was long considered a protégé of Lucas and was a key figure in the animated side of the property for over 15 years before he shifted to working on live-action projects like "The Mandalorian." In fact, Lucas reportedly vouched for him to remain a central pillar of Lucasfilm after he sold the company to Disney back in 2012 (via Vanity Fair).

Initially, however, Lucas tapped a different animator to oversee a galaxy far, far away back in the 2000s. According to TheWrap, the filmmaker once offered a leadership position at Lucasfilm Animation to none other than Genndy Tartakovsky, himself a legend of animation who helped build an entire TV network devoted to cartoons with a little animated show about a genius kid and his work station. (Or, as everyone now knows it, "Dexter's Laboratory.")