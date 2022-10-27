Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi Explores The Dynamic Between Jedi Master Dooku And Apprentice Qui-Gon Jinn

Since his debut in "Attack of the Clones," Dooku had been established as Qui-Gon's Jedi Master. Dooku mourns his late pupil when talking with Qui-Gon's own apprentice, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). Dooku says "I wish [Qui-Gon] were ... still alive. I could use his help right now." Kenobi disbelieves that Qui-Gon would join the fallen Dooku, but the Count isn't so sure.

"The Phantom Menace" indicated Qui-Gon was an unconventional Jedi who often disagreed with the Council. His master being of the same breed makes sense. Unfortunately, because George Lucas hadn't conceived of Dooku during Episode I, he missed his chance to build a proper relationship between the two.

After a long delay, "Tales of the Jedi" is the first onscreen "Star Wars" story to depict Dooku and Qui-Gon (voiced by Neeson's son Micheál Richardson) during their days as teacher and student. Episode 2, "Justice," shows them traveling to a remote planet to rescue a senator's son from kidnappers. It turns out the kidnappers only took the (still unharmed) boy because their planet is afflicted by poverty and their senator has done nothing. Facing desperation times, they took desperate measures.

The villagers earn Dooku and Qui-Gon's sympathy. When the senator shows up with armed soldiers to save his son, the Jedi fight them. In the strongest hint of the Sith Lord he'll eventually become, Dooku strangles the senator with the Force, but Qui-Gon frees the hostage and stays his master's hand. While the two wonder if things will change on the planet, Dooku thanks his apprentice for stopping him, calling him a wiser man than himself.

Now that we've seen one case of how Qui-Gon helped Dooku, the Count's mourning in "Attack of the Clones" carries more weight.