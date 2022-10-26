Why Is Count Dooku Still Treated With Respect In Tales Of The Jedi After Leaving The Jedi Order?

This post contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi."

In one of the more infamous deleted scenes from "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones," the Jedi Librarian Jocastu Nu laments to Obi-Wan Kenobi that the Jedi Order lost Count Dooku. He was once a Jedi, and one who deserved their respect and admiration. He was always held in high esteem, even after his departure from the order. And that is why it was so surprising to so many Jedi that he turned to the ways of the Sith and the Dark Side.

But Dooku was always troubled as a Jedi. Even his first episode in the new animated series "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi" shows us his struggle against darker uses of the Force. Yet also it shows how Qui-Gon Jinn balanced him. The second episode he appears in deepens his struggle with the politics of the Jedi and the Senate. The Jedi understand his concerns, but are unable to see how far to the dark he's willing to go.

At some point, not long after the second episode of "Tales of the Jedi," around the time Qui-Gon Jinn takes Obi-Wan Kenobi as his apprentice, Dooku leaves the Jedi order. In Kiersten White's novel "Star Wars: Padawan," a young Obi-Wan Kenobi is concerned that Dooku will convince his former apprentice to leave as well, but those fears turn out to be unfounded.

As Dooku returns to the Jedi Temple during the fourth episode of "Tales of the Jedi," long after his departure from the Order itself, why is he allowed to hang around without anyone questioning him?