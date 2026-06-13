Lucasfilm Should Turn This Acclaimed Star Wars Book About Star-Crossed Lovers Into A Movie
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The future of "Star Wars" is a little bit uncertain right now. We're years removed from the sequel trilogy, so much so that "Star Wars" sequel trilogy nostalgia seems to be upon us. Disney and Lucasfilm have announced quite a few movies that have either been canceled or seem stuck in development hell. Everyone in the fandom seems to want something different. It's hard to know what this franchise can or should be.
While it certainly wouldn't be a cure-all, I humbly propose that Lucasfilm would do well to consider a feature film adaptation of the 2015 novel "Star Wars: Lost Stars." Written by Claudia Gray, it's considered one of the best "Star Wars" books ever written — and for good reason. Though it is billed as a young adult title, the tale of star-crossed lovers spanning years during the original trilogy timeline is nothing shy of spellbinding.
It's a fantastic story within a galaxy far, far away already. In the right hands, it's the perfect template for a great movie in this storied franchise. But what is that story, exactly? It picks up during the reign of the Empire on the new "Star Wars" timeline. The Empire's grip has reached the Outer Rim planet of Jelucan, where the aristocratic Thane Kyrell and rural villager Ciena Ree bond over their love of flying and dream of enrolling in the Imperial Academy together to become fighter pilots for the glorious Empire.
However, the dream sours for Thane when he sees firsthand how horrific the Empire actually is. Thane then joins the Rebellion. Ciena is left to choose between her loyalty to the Empire and her love for Thane. We then see key events throughout "Star Wars" history play out through their eyes on opposite sides of the war.
Lost Stars could be for every type of Star Wars fan
Claudia Gray, for those who aren't familiar with her work, has asserted herself as someone who understands "Star Wars" as well as anyone working in the universe right now. She was even the one to reveal the full "Chosen One" prophecy. I've often wished Lucasfilm would wise up and let her take a crack at a script for one of the movies. Maybe have her pen the script for my proposed adaptation of "Lost Stars"? But let's not get caught up in my own wish fulfillment as a fan. That's not what this is about.
Without getting into the weeds with another topic altogether, 2017's "The Last Jedi" changed "Star Wars" forever, for better or worse. Ever since, it's felt almost impossible to please the fandom. Not that it was ever easy, as the prequels were famously hated by older fans when they came out, but the franchise has lived in that movie's shadow ever since. In rare moments, it's felt like the fandom rallied around certain projects. "The Mandalorian" Season 1 and Season 2 feels like a prime example.
Yet, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" is setting unwanted box office records for "Star Wars," on track to finish its run as the lowest-grossing entry in the franchise. What Lucasfilm really needs is stuff that fans on either side of the fence can rally around. "Lost Stars" offers a love story set against the backdrop of the war between the Empire and the Rebellion, which is something we really haven't seen before. That would make it fresh.
Aside from that, it offers the chance to revisit the original trilogy in a new way, which would satisfy older fans.
Lucasfilm should be using Star Wars material that already works
At the same time, the YA bend offers the chance to truly help bring in a younger audience, which is something "Star Wars" desperately needs. Gen Z and Gen Alpha don't appear to care that much about the franchise currently. This is the rare project that could be both nostalgic but also welcoming to a brand new audience.
There are tons of upcoming "Star Wars" movies and TV shows in the works at Lucasfilm. Be that as it may, one thing that's always fascinated me, particularly during the Disney era of Lucasfilm, is that "Star Wars" doesn't seem to take advantage of its own canon as much as it could.
Everything is connected. Everything is canon. So, why not actually straight-up adapt stories from the books and comics into other mediums? "Tales of the Jedi" showed that "Star Wars" can be many things, but it also slyly adapted a "Ahsoka" novel into a compelling episode.
That idea should be expanded and "Lost Stars" is widely agreed to be one of the best "Star Wars" stories of the Disney era. It's one of the only "Star Wars" titles I've recommended to several people who all loved it as much as I did. Hollywood adapts books into successful movies all the time. Why can't Lucasfilm do this with its own canon?
It's really quite simple. "Lost Stars" kicks ass and with the right director, it could be an all-time great "Star Wars" movie.