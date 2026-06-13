Lucasfilm Should Turn This Acclaimed Star Wars Book About Star-Crossed Lovers Into A Movie

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The future of "Star Wars" is a little bit uncertain right now. We're years removed from the sequel trilogy, so much so that "Star Wars" sequel trilogy nostalgia seems to be upon us. Disney and Lucasfilm have announced quite a few movies that have either been canceled or seem stuck in development hell. Everyone in the fandom seems to want something different. It's hard to know what this franchise can or should be.

While it certainly wouldn't be a cure-all, I humbly propose that Lucasfilm would do well to consider a feature film adaptation of the 2015 novel "Star Wars: Lost Stars." Written by Claudia Gray, it's considered one of the best "Star Wars" books ever written — and for good reason. Though it is billed as a young adult title, the tale of star-crossed lovers spanning years during the original trilogy timeline is nothing shy of spellbinding.

It's a fantastic story within a galaxy far, far away already. In the right hands, it's the perfect template for a great movie in this storied franchise. But what is that story, exactly? It picks up during the reign of the Empire on the new "Star Wars" timeline. The Empire's grip has reached the Outer Rim planet of Jelucan, where the aristocratic Thane Kyrell and rural villager Ciena Ree bond over their love of flying and dream of enrolling in the Imperial Academy together to become fighter pilots for the glorious Empire.

However, the dream sours for Thane when he sees firsthand how horrific the Empire actually is. Thane then joins the Rebellion. Ciena is left to choose between her loyalty to the Empire and her love for Thane. We then see key events throughout "Star Wars" history play out through their eyes on opposite sides of the war.