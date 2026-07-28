A Venom Movie From Batman Begins' Writer Almost Beat Spider-Man To Theaters

David S. Goyer has made his mark on superhero cinema, that much is certain. Although Goyer thought his "Batman Begins" script would never make it out of development hell, the project ultimately kicked off Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy and, thanks in no small part to Goyer's writing on the 2005 film, helped enshrine those movies in superhero film history. But years before he tackled the Caped Crusader, Goyer nearly brought one of Marvel's most beloved anti-heroes to the big screen.

During the late 1990s, New Line Cinema, oddly enough, had the rights to make a "Venom" movie based on the beloved villain from the pages of the "Spider-Man" comic books. In 1997, Goyer submitted a draft of a screenplay for a movie centered on the character, one that New Line ultimately passed on. But if this film had moved forward, it would have changed superhero movie history. After all, Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" — which helped save superhero movies from being a mere fad — didn't reach theaters until 2002.

Eventually, Sony Pictures got around to making a trilogy of "Venom" movies starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom beginning in 2018, culminating with "Venom: The Last Dance" in 2024. Though not critically beloved (indeed, all three "Venom" movies are "Rotten" on Rotten Tomatoes), they were very successful commercially.

Yes, amazingly enough, and weirdly enough, there is an alternate reality not far removed from our own that would have seen a "Venom" movie arrive years before "Spider-Man." That opens up a host of questions, quite a few of which remain unanswered years later. Still, what we do know is fascinating and strange. We're going to take a closer look at what could have been and what happened instead. Let's get into it.