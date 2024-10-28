Tom Hardy's Venom Movies Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes

If superhero movies are a family, then "Venom" is definitely the eccentric cousin. Sony's trilogy of films star Tom Hardy as investigative journalist Eddie Brock, and also as the voice of Venom, the alien symbiote that Eddie has "up [his] ass" (to use his own phrasing). It's definitely an unconventional domestic partnership, but there's a unique charm to it.

All three "Venom" movies have received mixed reviews, but some critics have been positively enchanted by the trilogy's messy-but-entertaining energy. On the audience side, "Venom" and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" both received B+ CinemaScore grades, based on opening day audience polling (the same score as Marvel Cinematic Universe entry "Thor" and DC movies like "Suicide Squad" and "Justice League"). More recently, "Venom: The Last Dance" broke that trend by earning a B- CinemaScore.

That pattern is different in the Rotten Tomatoes scores for the three moves, which reflect the balance of positive vs. negative reviews from movie critics. All opinions are subjective, of course, but here's how the "Venom" movies rank according to Rotty T's.