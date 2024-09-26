How Tom Hardy Transformed His Voice To Play Venom

I will describe him as I see him. He is a great, soft jelly thing. Smoothly rounded, with a huge mouth.

Ruben Fleischer's 2018 film "Venom" features a truly strange creature at its center. The film's main character is Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) a reporter from San Francisco who has fallen on hard times. Unexpectedly, he is attacked by a living blob of alien glop from beyond the stars, and the tar-like being seeps into his skin and occupies his body. The being, calling itself Venom, begins to communicate with Eddie psychically, encouraging him to hurt others and to generally be more reckless and daring. Occasionally, the glop seeps out from Eddie's body and wraps itself around his exterior, transforming them both into a slick, goo-skinned humanoid monster with massive puffy eyes and hundreds of razor-sharp teeth. In human form, Venom loves to bite off people's heads and eat them.

Venom's pop culture origins lie in Marvel Comics, where the character functioned (essentially) as Spider-Man's evil twin. In the comics, the living black glop served briefly as Spider-Man's superhero costume, albeit with a less monstrous appearance. When Spider-Man rid himself of the alien symbiote, it found its way to Eddie Brock and the new pair became a villain who hates Spider-Man like an ex-boyfriend.

Fleischer's film benefits from not having Spider-Man around, allowing audiences to embrace just how strange the concept was. "Venom" wasn't beloved by critics — it currently has a mere 30% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes — but was an enormous hit regardless, earning over $856 million worldwide. Everyone agreed that Hardy gave a wonderfully gonzo performance as both Eddie Brock and as the voice of the Venom symbiote.

In 2022, Hardy spoke with the BBC about his performance as Venom, and he revealed that his growling, aggressive alien voice was an amalgam of various singers and celebrities. However, he also admitted that he would sometimes slip up and accidentally recreate his Bane voice from "The Dark Knight Rises."