Why A Solo Marvel Hulk Movie Is Incredibly Unlikely, According To Mark Ruffalo

A common complaint about the post-"Endgame" era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that so few of the original Avengers team are still around. Black Widow, Iron Man, and the original Captain America are all dead, and the latter two were basically the main characters of the franchise. Most of the post-"Endgame" movies have tried to establish new franchise leads that can measure up to the old ones, but nobody's quite on their level. It doesn't help that Thor and the new Captain America's latest movies were disappointments, and Hawkeye's TV show failed to make much of an impact.

When it comes to how the MCU can recapture the vibes of its early years, it's hard not to wonder: why not make another Hulk movie? Mark Ruffalo's Hulk was in the first "Avengers" film and has appeared in countless MCU projects since then, but he's always been relegated to a supporting role. Why not put him in the lead? If a superhero as silly as "Ant-Man" can get three of his own movies, why can't Ruffalo's Hulk get one?

In a recent interview with GQ, Ruffalo explained that a Hulk-led movie was unlikely because of a distribution rights issue: "I don't know if you know the story of that, but it's not really owned by Marvel. It's a Universal property. I don't know if it'll ever really come to be, honestly."

It's a similar situation to Spider-Man, a character whose film rights were sold to Sony in the '90s by a financially-struggling Marvel. Marvel may technically own Hulk's character, but the film would likely be distributed as a Universal Pictures film like the 2008 movie was. And while Spider-Man is considered a financially viable-enough character to be worth all these headaches, it's not clear if the Hulk is too.