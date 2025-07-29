Jeremy Renner Has An Unexpected Hawkeye Season 2 Update After Blasting Marvel
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been adept at two things as of late: Creating post-credits scenes that never pay off and developing Disney+ original shows that basically function as long movies with act breaks. Naturally, something like "WandaVision" doesn't really lend itself to a second season (serving more as a precursor to "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"), but "Hawkeye" has real potential to become something more.
The first season establishes Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) as a mentor figure to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) as he avoids the consequences to his actions in "Avengers: Endgame" from killing so many individuals involved in the criminal underworld. The ending of "Hawkeye" season 1 makes it seem like Clint wants to focus more on his family, allowing Kate to take up the Hawkeye mantle going forward. The show could certainly lend itself to a season 2, though, perhaps with Renner in a more supporting role. However, that has seemed unlikely to happen in the wake of the actor's previous issues with Marvel during his pay negotiations.
Indeed, earlier this year, Renner said the reason "Hawkeye" season 2 hasn't happened yet is because Marvel offered him less money than he made on season 1, which he took particular offense to following his infamous snowplow accident and near-death in 2023. "It's going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount," as the actor put it. That definitely made it seem like another season of "Hawkeye" would be lost to the Void, but now, Renner's giving a more optimistic forecast on the show's potential future.
Jeremy Renner says he's 'happy' to do Hawkeye season 2
We should all be so thankful Jeremy Renner is still with us, regardless of what his MCU future holds. Following his accident, he had to recover from over 30 broken bones, a punctured lung, and damage to his eye socket. It's been a heck of a journey, but he sounded upbeat in a recent interview with Empire, even praising his time as the bow-and-arrow-wielding superhero by stating, "I love all those guys, I love the character."
As far as Hawkeye having a spot in "Avengers: Doomsday?" That might be a little too much to ask for — though, given the "Doomsday" script is still being written, anything is possible. But despite Renner's previous comments, it appears "Hawkeye" season 2 could still be in the cards, with the actor telling Empire:
"I'm sure we'll end up doing season 2, and do other things. And I'm happy to do it. My body's getting ready for something like that. I don't know if anybody wants to see me in tights, but my body will look good in the tights."
While it sounds like Renner was previously hesitant to push forward with "Hawkeye" season 2 due to a pay discrepancy, maybe Marvel will be more willing to give him some extra cash now that he's called the company out publicly. If nothing else, it sounds like the actor is game to show the world how much he's bounced back from his accident and then some, adding that he's "more than 150 percent of what I was prior to the incident." To be sure, "Hawkeye" season 2 moving forward at Disney+ would be a huge victory for Renner, and we'd personally just like to see Kate Bishop again (especially since Marvel seems content taking its time with a "Young Avengers" project).
"Hawkeye" is currently streaming on Disney+.