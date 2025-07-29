Jeremy Renner Has An Unexpected Hawkeye Season 2 Update After Blasting Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been adept at two things as of late: Creating post-credits scenes that never pay off and developing Disney+ original shows that basically function as long movies with act breaks. Naturally, something like "WandaVision" doesn't really lend itself to a second season (serving more as a precursor to "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"), but "Hawkeye" has real potential to become something more.

The first season establishes Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) as a mentor figure to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) as he avoids the consequences to his actions in "Avengers: Endgame" from killing so many individuals involved in the criminal underworld. The ending of "Hawkeye" season 1 makes it seem like Clint wants to focus more on his family, allowing Kate to take up the Hawkeye mantle going forward. The show could certainly lend itself to a season 2, though, perhaps with Renner in a more supporting role. However, that has seemed unlikely to happen in the wake of the actor's previous issues with Marvel during his pay negotiations.

Indeed, earlier this year, Renner said the reason "Hawkeye" season 2 hasn't happened yet is because Marvel offered him less money than he made on season 1, which he took particular offense to following his infamous snowplow accident and near-death in 2023. "It's going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount," as the actor put it. That definitely made it seem like another season of "Hawkeye" would be lost to the Void, but now, Renner's giving a more optimistic forecast on the show's potential future.